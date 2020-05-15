Fibre broadband deals don't come any better - £75 Amazon card, 63Mb speed, £22.95/pm

Baking bread, sewing face masks, running marathons in your garden - UK lockdown has certainly given us plenty of new hobbies to try. But 'broadband deals hunting' isn't one we imagine you're too passionate about.
Thankfully, it doesn't have to be. Because we've found you hands down the best broadband deal on the internet right now.
It's very straightforward...sign up for Vodafone's Superfast 2 fibre broadband and you get ridiculously fast 63Mb average speeds, free activation AND a £75 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card for a measly £22.95 per month. And if you already have your phone contract with Vodafone, you'll save even more!
You can search and search all you like, but nobody beats that right now. Not BT Broadband, not TalkTalk, not Virgin Media - nobody.
- Still want to see the competition? See today's best fibre deals
Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Here it is, a real bargain of a fibre broadband deal! It costs £22.95 for speeds averaging 63Mb - that should be plenty fast enough even for busy households and binge streamers. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-smashing £19.95.
View Deal
It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.
