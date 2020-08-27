BT is cutting costs and offering £100 Mastercards on its top fibre broadband deal

When it comes to broadband deals, there are affordable brands and then there are the ones with some very premium services...and a price tag that reflects that. While BT normally falls into the latter section with big costs, its latest offer seems to be taking a break from that.

BT has cut the price of its Fibre 2 plan down to just £29.99 a month - a total saving of £48 from its original price. Then, to up the value even more, BT is also throwing in a £100 Mastercard, effectively bringing your costs down to just £25.82 a month.

At that cost, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb. That's perfect for streaming, gaming, big households and even some intensive working from home. While normally BT's Fibre 1 plan is the brand's best value, the Fibre 2 option is pulling out all the stops right now.

You can find out more about this plan below or see how it compares to other fibre broadband deals.

BT's great value fibre broadband deals in full:

BT's best fibre plan, here you're securing speeds that average 67Mb while only having to pay £29.99 a month to get it. On top of that, BT is currently throwing in a massive £100 Mastercard when you buy, effectively bringing your costs down to just £25.82 a month. That puts this below what you'd spend on BT's cheaper fibre plan.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise, you'll lose out on all that cash.

