Boost your speeds for free with TalkTalk's fabulous fibre broadband deals

When you sign up for a new broadband deal, ISPs are constantly throwing in a freebie to rope you in. A gift card here, some money off there but TalkTalk's latest offer is especially intriguing.

Cutting the costs of its fastest broadband package, up until September 26 you can land TalkTalk's Faster Fibre broadband deal for just £23.50. For reference, that is the same price as TalkTalk's regular fibre package, essentially garnering you a free speed upgrade.

Considering this faster package normally costs £26 a month, you end up saving £45 over the length of your contract. That leaves you with average speeds of 67Mb (very fast in case you were wondering) for no added cost.

You can see this money saving offer down below in full. Or, if you miss the deadline or would prefer something a little different, consult our guide to the best broadband deals.

TalkTalk's great value fibre broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm £23.50pm

With the exclusion of Vodafone, no other broadband deal can touch this offer for value. You're getting average speeds of 67Mb for just £23.50 a month. Take a thorough look through our best fibre broadband deals guide and you'll see, this is easily one of the best prices around.

View Deal

Need the whole caboodle? Check out today's best TV and broadband deals

What other broadband deals are there?

As we mentioned above, Vodafone is TalkTalk's strongest competition here. Offering average speeds of 63Mb for £23 a month, Vodafone is the tiniest bit cheaper each month, 50p to be exact. But TalkTalk has the faster service - handy if you're all about the downloads or seamless streaming.

Or, if you like your broadband deal accompanied by some vouchers, BT could be the way to go. Offering an £100 BT reward card with its Superfast Fibre package for £31.99, BT is also a strong contender.