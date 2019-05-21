The best Huawei P30 Lite deals for May 2019

Consider Huawei P30 Lite deals as the budget equivalent of the P30 and P30 Pro. Yes, the device can't quite compete with its two bigger brothers, but what it lacks in specs, it more than makes up for in its ridiculously low cost.

Easily available around the £20 per month price tag, Huawei P30 Lite deals are drenched in affordability without compromising on ability. This device still features Huawei's triple camera set-up, a tonne of internal storage and a striking design.

While we're big fans of this phone already, we are slightly unsure where it currently stands due to the recent revelations around the Google ban.

Considering the Huawei P30 Lite is nearer to some budget devices in price than the flagships it is modelled after, we're quite impressed with how little Huawei has had to cut down. The battery isn't huge and the processor isn't quite as punchy as the best, but for under £20 a month we're fine with that!

We've listed all of the best Huawei P30 Lite deals for pre-order below so you can search through prices and data caps, finding the perfect contract for you. And don't forget, If you order before the end of the pre-order stage (May 9) you even get a free pair of Huawei Freelaces, a pair of wireless headphones worth £99.

Compare Huawei P30 Lite deals

Huawei P30 Lite review

Huawei P30 Lite review in brief Huawei quality without the hefty price tags SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.15-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2312 | Rear camera: 24 + 8 + 2MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 159g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3340mAh Reasons to Buy Striking design Generous amount of storage Super cheap Reasons to Avoid Battery and chipset average

Where the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were designed to top the market, the Huawei P30 Lite is here to accompany the fans of a budget device. Costing far below the average phone price while topping its competition in features, a Huawei P30 Lite deal is perfect for those not wanting to spend a small fortune on a phone.

You still get a triple camera set up, fingerprint scanner, a generous amount of storage and an excellent camera (not quite as good as its two bigger brothers though).

Read our Huawei P30 Lite review here

Huawei P30 Lite SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy the device SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £329 this phone costs far below most other phones released today.

There is only one storage size (128GB) so you don't have to worry about trying to choose which model to go for, if SIM-free is the way for you simply grab it at its cheapest price or from a retailer you trust.

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.