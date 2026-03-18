Save a massive $1125 on the 4TB WD Black SN850X internal SSD with 7300MB/s speeds — now under $600 in Best Buy's tech sale

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your computer storage, I’ve found an incredible internal SSD deal on the 4TB WD Black SN850X SSD, which is now $600 (was $1725) at Best Buy.

That's a massive discount on a high-capacity PCIe Gen 4 drive built for fast, demanding workloads.

This drive fits into an M.2 2280 slot and connects over PCIe Gen 4 x4, delivering read speeds up to 7300MB/s, and write speeds up to 6600MB/s. It's fast enough to keep load times short and large file transfers moving quickly.

It’s an especially noticeable upgrade if you’re coming from older SATA SSDs or traditional hard drives.

Today's top internal SSD deal

Save $1,125.51 WD BLACK SN850X 4TB: was $1,725.50 now $599.99 at Best Buy This 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD delivers extremely fast speeds, reaching up to 7300MB/s, with plenty of space for large files projects. It keeps load times short and handles heavy workloads with ease. Read more Read less ▼

The internal SSD deals don't stop there, either, with the WD Black SN850X coming in a range capacities, all currently discounted in the Best Buy Tech Fest sale. I've listed these below.

However, I feel the 4TB deal offers the best value savings here right now. The high capacity gives you plenty of room for large projects, media libraries, and demanding applications, so you won’t need to constantly worry about managing storage space.

Although it doesn’t include a heatsink, it will still fit well into systems where airflow is already handled, especially in desktops or laptops with built-in thermal solutions.

Endurance is rated at 2400TB, which is more than enough for long-term use, even if you regularly move large files or work with high-resolution content.

The drive works with both desktop and laptop systems that support PCIe Gen 4, making it a flexible upgrade for a wide range of setups.

Game Mode 2.0 adds a few useful tweaks on Windows systems, including load prediction that prepares game assets ahead of time for smoother performance during gameplay and heavy workloads.

At this price, it’s one of the best high-capacity internal SSD deals I’ve seen from a big-name brand, especially if you want fast storage without stepping up to more expensive Gen 5 options.