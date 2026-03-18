Save $400 on our top-tested phone SSD: Boost your iPhone and Android storage with the 2TB SanDisk Creator SSD

If you create content on your phone, I’ve found a fantastic deal on the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD, which is now $230 (was $624) at Best Buy.

When we tested this portable SSD, we found it delivered exceptional performance and value for money for a 2TB portable drive built to keep up with high-quality video jobs on the go.

This drive snaps straight onto MagSafe-compatible phones, turning your iPhone into a compact production setup without extra cables getting in the way. It's also compatible with Android mobile devices, too.

Recording directly to the SSD changes how mobile creators work, especially when shooting in Apple ProRes at 4K 60fps. Footage saves straight to the drive, so you can jump into editing immediately without filling up internal storage.

Today's top creator SSD deal

Save $394 SanDisk 2TB Creator Phone SSD: was $624 now $230 at Best Buy This compact 2TB external SSD turns a smartphone into a capable mobile production setup, with fast transfer speeds and direct recording for high-quality video. It attaches magnetically and handles demanding tasks. Read more Read less ▼

In our review, our tester Alastair said: "I'm really impressed with both the design and the performance. I do see this as one of the best portable SSDs that you can get for capturing ProRes video footage on your iPhone or for use as a simple storage expansion option for your iPhone or Android device."

He also noted that it's one of the few portable SSDs that feels genuinely comfortable on the back of the phone.

Speeds are nippy, with up to 1000MB/s read and 950MB/s write performance. That’s more than quick enough for managing large video files, quick transfers, and handling heavier creative projects without frustration.

"When it came to the benchmarking tests, through almost all tests, it was either exceeding expectations or coming very close — which is extremely rare for this type of drive," we found.

The 2TB capacity provides plenty of room for longer shoots, making it a practical choice for anyone filming regularly on a phone or tablet.

SanDisk also includes a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, which fits nicely if you want to start editing right away or extend an existing setup.

Build quality holds up well for outdoor use, with a silicone shell, IP65 water and dust resistance, and drop protection up to 3m. It feels built for travel, whether you’re filming in a city or out in rougher conditions.

Thanks to exFAT formatting, the drive will work across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices without extra setup.

This is easily one of the better creator-focused storage deals I’ve seen, especially if you shoot a lot of video on your phone.

I've added a gallery of images from our review process below, so you can see how it looks.