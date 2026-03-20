'A massive leap in speed that's impossible to ignore': Our top-rated 2TB Corsair USB4 portable SSD drops to $300

Corsair’s EX400U is a compact external SSD that delivers ultra-fast USB4 speeds in a portable, no-fuss design. It's one of the best we've ever tested when it comes to speed and storage space.

And right now, the Corsair EX400U 2TB is down to $300 (was $330) at Best Buy as part of the Tech Fest sale that ends on Sunday.

This capacity gives you plenty of room for large files, backups, and creative projects. It’s a great fit for anyone working with high-resolution media or large datasets on a regular basis.

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Save $30 Corsair EX400U 2TB USB4 portable SSD : was $330 now $300 at Best Buy This compact external SSD offers 2TB of fast storage with USB4 speeds up to 4000MB/s read and 3600MB/s write. It’s lightweight, powered by USB-C, and ideal for quickly transferring large files, backing up data, or expanding storage for work and creative projects. Read more Read less ▼

In our review, storage expert Mark raved over it, saying it "delivers the performance I’d hoped for. Such a massive leap in speed over Gen 2 or even Gen2x2 that it’s impossible to ignore."

Those read speeds reach up to 4000MB/s, while write speeds hit up to 3600MB/s, so file transfers feel quick and efficient. Moving large video files or project folders won’t slow you down.

The USB4 interface keeps things fast and future-ready, while the USB-C connection makes it easy to use with modern laptops, tablets, and other devices.

Its small size and lightweight build make it easy to carry in a pocket or bag. At under an ounce, it’s barely noticeable when you’re on the move.

Power comes directly from the USB port, so there’s no need for an external adapter or extra cables. That simplicity makes it ideal for travel or quick setups.

As well as Windows and macOS, it works with Apple iOS and iPadOS devices, providing flexibility if you’re moving files between different platforms.

For anyone needing fast, portable storage without extra bulk, this is a clean and capable option that keeps up with demanding workflows.

As we noted in our review, however: "Without a USB 4.0 port, this is an entirely pointless purchase. It will work with USB 3.2, but only at much slower speeds."