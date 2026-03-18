I found 6 unmissable 3D printer deals based on our tests, starting from $199 in the Spring Sales

If you’ve been thinking about getting into 3D printing, now is the perfect time to pick up a model. It seems like every 3D printer maker is holding a Spring Sale with a raft of 3D printer deals on everything from business-focused machines to 3D printers for beginners.

For a budget 3D printer, the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE is down to $199 (was $199) from Creality.

For beginners, my top choice would be the Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo, now $329 (was $459) at Bambu Lab. It's tailor-made for rookies and earned 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge in our review.

For a precision-led machine that'll grow with you, check out the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, now $449 (was $499) at Amazon.

But there are loads more to choose from based testing from our 3D printing expert Alastair — you can check out the top models in his guide to the best 3D printers. Below, I've dropped links to the full Spring Sales, as well as deals on our top-performing 3D printers from each of the sites.

Today's best 3D printer deals