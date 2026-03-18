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I found 6 unmissable 3D printer deals based on our tests, starting from $199 in the Spring Sales

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Bambu Lab, Creality, Anycubic, and Elegoo are cutting prices - it feels like everyone's having a 3D printer sale right now

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo
(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)
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If you’ve been thinking about getting into 3D printing, now is the perfect time to pick up a model. It seems like every 3D printer maker is holding a Spring Sale with a raft of 3D printer deals on everything from business-focused machines to 3D printers for beginners.

For a budget 3D printer, the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE is down to $199 (was $199) from Creality.

But there are loads more to choose from based testing from our 3D printing expert Alastair — you can check out the top models in his guide to the best 3D printers. Below, I've dropped links to the full Spring Sales, as well as deals on our top-performing 3D printers from each of the sites.

Today's best 3D printer deals

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo
Save $130
Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo: was $459 now $329 at Bambu Lab

The A1 Mini Combo direct from Bambu Lab is an exceptionally good starter 3D printer that delivered "unbeatable speed and quality" in our review. It's a great deal for a multi-filament machine, but a mono-color single filament version is also discounted right now too.

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Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo
Save $50.99
Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo : was $499.99 now $449 at Amazon

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 is a fast, accurate CoreXY 3D printer that we found extremely easy to use in our review. Make no mistake, this is a higher-end machine that will help you develop your 3D printing skills. But at this price, if you're serious about learning the ropes and not upgrading any time soon, it's an easy recommendation.

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Creality Ender-3 V3 SE 3D printer
Save $20
Creality Ender-3 V3 SE 3D printer: was $219 now $199 at Creality Store

The Creality Ender 3 V3 SE has long been one of our favorite entry-level 3D printers. In our review, we found performance was impressive considering this is an affordable beginner's machine — it's a lot more accurate than you might think considering the low cost.

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Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo
Save $320
Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $749 now $429 at Anycubic

This enclosed CoreXY 3D printer delivers fast 600mm/s speeds, quiet operation, broad filament support, and reliable high-temperature printing with upgraded software tools. In our review we said this multi-filament printer "blends build quality, price, and absolute precision."

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Creality K1C 3D printer
Save $160
Creality K1C 3D printer: was $559 now $399 at Creality Store

This FDM 3D printer combines auto leveling, fast speeds, AI