I found 6 unmissable 3D printer deals based on our tests, starting from $199 in the Spring Sales
Bambu Lab, Creality, Anycubic, and Elegoo are cutting prices - it feels like everyone's having a 3D printer sale right now
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If you’ve been thinking about getting into 3D printing, now is the perfect time to pick up a model. It seems like every 3D printer maker is holding a Spring Sale with a raft of 3D printer deals on everything from business-focused machines to 3D printers for beginners.
For a budget 3D printer, the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE is down to $199 (was $199) from Creality.
For beginners, my top choice would be the Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo, now $329 (was $459) at Bambu Lab. It's tailor-made for rookies and earned 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge in our review.
For a precision-led machine that'll grow with you, check out the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, now $449 (was $499) at Amazon.
But there are loads more to choose from based testing from our 3D printing expert Alastair — you can check out the top models in his guide to the best 3D printers. Below, I've dropped links to the full Spring Sales, as well as deals on our top-performing 3D printers from each of the sites.
- Shop all 3D printer deals at Amazon
- Save up to $450 at Anycubic
- 3D printers from $219 at Bambu Lab
- Up to 40% off 3D printers at Creality
- Save up to 36% at Elegoo
Today's best 3D printer deals
The A1 Mini Combo direct from Bambu Lab is an exceptionally good starter 3D printer that delivered "unbeatable speed and quality" in our review. It's a great deal for a multi-filament machine, but a mono-color single filament version is also discounted right now too.
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The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 is a fast, accurate CoreXY 3D printer that we found extremely easy to use in our review. Make no mistake, this is a higher-end machine that will help you develop your 3D printing skills. But at this price, if you're serious about learning the ropes and not upgrading any time soon, it's an easy recommendation.
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The Creality Ender 3 V3 SE has long been one of our favorite entry-level 3D printers. In our review, we found performance was impressive considering this is an affordable beginner's machine — it's a lot more accurate than you might think considering the low cost.
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This enclosed CoreXY 3D printer delivers fast 600mm/s speeds, quiet operation, broad filament support, and reliable high-temperature printing with upgraded software tools. In our review we said this multi-filament printer "blends build quality, price, and absolute precision."
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This FDM 3D printer combines auto leveling, fast speeds, AI