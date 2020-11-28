Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: the best Apple Watch, Wear OS and Fitbit discounts

The Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are fast approaching, and we're expecting to see lots more fantastic discounts now that the first lot of sales are over.

Kicking off on November 30, we're expecting the Cyber Monday deals to bring price cuts on Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, Fibit trackers, Garmin wearables and much more – if you're on the market for something like this, you're in luck.

Just because the first round of sales are over, that doesn't mean you have to wait until Cyber Monday to get your hands on a fantastic smartwatch deal; many of the smartwatch deals are still available, and we'll be here to bring you the best discounts throughout the weekend.

At TechRadar we're keeping on top of all the deals and sales you can find, comparing discounts from different retailers and checking to see if products are really at new low prices or have been cheaper. Thanks to this we can bring you a comprehensive list of all the best early Cyber Monday deals as they roll in.

Some of these early Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are on super-new devices, others show huge discounts on otherwise-expensive watches, so if you want a new wrist-mounted powerhouse, there will definitely be something below for you.

If you've been thinking about buying a smartwatch in the Cyber Monday sakes, and see something you like below, bear in mind it might sell out quickly, so it's worth acting fast.

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals in the US

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Amazon (save $20)

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but we've seen it for lower. However that was a brief deal, so you may have missed it, so if you want the watch this current deal is still worthy. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129 at Best Buy (save $50)

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $50 off discount with this early Cyber Monday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon (save $49)

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $49 price cut at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. You must apply the additional $29 discount at checkout to see the full discount.

View Deal

Ticwatch Pro 2020: $259.99 $179.99 at Mobvoi.com (save $60)

The 2020 Ticwatch Pro model brought some improvements on its older model, including more RAM to make it operate faster and new military-level durability. It's a solid Wear OS watch and at this new low price it's really worth considering.

View Deal

Ticwatch C2: $199.99 $149.99 at Mobvoi.com (save $50)

It's hard to argue that the Ticwatch C2 doesn't look great – it has a sleek design that hides its 'smart' nature. In our review we found its built-in GPS and NFC made it great to use, and we found its affordable price impressive – with $50 off that's even truer.

View Deal

Ticwatch S2: $179.99 $101.98 at Mobvoi.com (save $78)

We called the Ticwatch S2 one of the best affordable Wear OS smartwatches available, and that was before this deal cut even more money off its price. It has a rugged-feeling waterproof design and two-day battery life, though it misses some features like NFC.

View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle: $295 $179 at Amazon (save $116)

The Fossil Gen 5 is a great smartwatch, and this deal on the Carlyle variant takes a big sum of money off the price. This is the lowest price we've seen the Wear OS smartwatch at, and the price cut applies to loads of its different color choices and combinations.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker for causal runners and cyclists thanks to its on-board GPS, which allows you to track runs and rides without carrying your phone. The data will sync with the Fitbit app, and can even be uploaded automatically to Strava. At under $100, it's a steal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $199.95 at Fitbit.com (save $30)

The first watch in the Versa line to offer built-in GPS, the Fitbit Versa 3 is stylish and versatile, offering most of the same features as the flagship Fitbit Sense (above) minus the stress-tracking sensor. It's a brilliant smartwatch for anyone fitness-minded, and looks great too. This is a great deal at Fitbit.com - especially since the Versa 3 only launched a few months ago.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Fitbit.com (save $30)

The FItbit Inspire 2 is a smart entry-level fitness tracker that launched just a couple of months ago. It features all-day heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, workout monitoring, smartphone notifications, and guided breathing exercises – and its battery life is exceptional, lasting up to 10 days between charges. At a hair under $70, it's a real early Cyber Monday bargain

View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2: $69.95 $49.95 at Fitbit.com (save $20)

The Ace 2 is Fitbit's fitness tracker for kids, which makes keeping active fun with games and rewards for developing healthy habits. It also features sleep tracking to encourage youngsters to go to bed in good time. It's a great Christmas gift, especially at under $40.

View Deal

Garmin Instinct: $299.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $150)

The super tough Garmin Instinct is half price at Amazon. This is a seriously solid GPS sports watch, with very impressive battery life to boot, making it a good option for multi-day outdoor events. If stock runs low, it's available for the same price at Bass Pro Shops.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $120)

Amazon has matched Walmart's Black Friday deal on the Vivoactive 3 - one of Garmin's most stylish sports watches. It features on-board GPS, lots of activity tracking modes, and all-day heart rate monitoring. You can also use it to receive app alerts from your phone, make contactless payments, and reply to text messages (if you have an Android phone).

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $349.99 $246.28 at Amazon (save $103)

While this price dropped to £219 over Black Friday, this is still a decent discount. This is a scaled down version of the regular Vivoactive 4, with a 40mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It packs all the same features as its larger counterpart, including excellent workout tracking with super accurate GPS, SpO2 monitoring, on-watch music streaming and stacks of stats.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45S: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a slightly smaller version of the original Forerunner 45 running watch, and is surprisingly feature-packed for the price. It includes not just accurate GPS and optical heart rate monitoring, but also adaptive training plans, stress tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and sleep tracking.

View Deal

Garmin Approach S40: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Amazon matched Walmart's Black Friday price on this smart Garmin golf watch. It features a color touchscreen, and is pre-loaded with maps of over 41,000 courses around the world. It automatically records shot distances and locations, and can even be paired with optional Garmin club-tracking sensors.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $749.99 $586.98 at Amazon (save $163)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. There's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch though, so check out all your options first - the Garmin Forerunner 745 is over $100 cheaper and might well have everything you need.

View Deal

Garmin Approach S10: $149.59 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

The Approach S10 is a dedicated golf watch, and a bargain at under $100. It comes pre-loaded with details of over 41,000 courses, including yardages and hazards, and allows you to keep your score and upload scorecards to Garmin Express. One charge will last up to 12 hours in GPS mode.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $279 $179.99 at Amazon

There's a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well. You're picking up a newer model than the original smartwatch above, but not getting quite so many fancy features as seen in the latest generation. However, this is a brand new price low for the nifty fitness tracker which means there's never been a better time to buy.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, available for just $339.99 for the first time ever. That's an excellent deal on the recent release, offering up powerful fitness tracking and a streamlined smartwatch all in one.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 45mm: $429.99 $369.99 at Amazon

There's a larger screen here in this 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and you're paying $30 more for it. However, this price is also the cheapest we've ever seen this model go for - so there's never been a better time to opt for the larger display.

View Deal

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals in the UK

Today's best smartwatch deal Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259 £159 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off the price of the smaller 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Despite its slimmer dimensions, it offers the same features as the 46mm version, including 39 fitness tracking modes, GPS tracking, stress management, and voice controls. This deal applies to the rose gold model.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos (save £100)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Golf: £359.99 £259.99 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off this specialized golf smartwatch. Despite having a range of analog face designs, it features a fully digital display the can be configured to show a host of fitness stats, and comes pre-loaded with Samsung's premium Smart Caddie app with maps of 40,000 courses.

View Deal

Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos (save £70)

The Garmin Vivomove is a gorgeous hybrid smartwatch that's perfect for anyone who finds regular fitness trackers a little bit ugly. It has an analog face with a hidden digital display that reveals vital stats and smartphone notifications at the push of a button. It collects far more data than that though, and pushes a wealth of info on your activity and wellbeing to the Garmin Connect app on your phone. A stunning smartwatch, and a great deal with £70 off at Argos.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £169 £129 at Argos (save £40)

Argos has matched the price of other retailers selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, with the added bonus that you can order it for same-day pickup from an Argos store or Sainsbury's supermarket. It's stylish enough for everyday wear, but also packed with features for tracking your workouts and overall wellbeing.

View Deal

Ticwatch C2: £179.99 £131.24 at Mobvoi.com (save $45)

It's hard to argue that the Ticwatch C2 doesn't look great – it has a sleek design that hides its 'smart' nature. In our review we found its built-in GPS and NFC made it great to use, and we found its affordable price impressive – with almost £50 off that's even truer.

View Deal

Ticwatch S2: £127 £84 at Mobvoi.com (save £43)

This is a really great new price for this watch. We called the Ticwatch S2 one of the best affordable Wear OS smartwatches available, and that was before this deal cut even more money off its price. It has a rugged-feeling waterproof design and two-day battery life, though it misses some features like NFC.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 | Space Gray| 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £386 at Amazon (save £112)

This deal is on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, but it does come with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £112 saving this is a great price cut.View Deal

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save £100)

This is the best price we've seen for the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten. This GPS fitness watch features all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, contactless payments, and storage for 300 songs.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 | Silver | 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109)

Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.

View Deal

Michael Kors Gen 4 Women's Smartwatch: £279 £151.94 at Amazon (save £127)

This price initially dropped to £111, but a 46% saving is still very good on this older Michael Kors smartwatch in red. The watch runs on Google's Wear OS and is designed for women's wrists.

View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 Men's smartwatch: £279 £149 at Amazon (save £130)

We gave the Fossil Gen 5 four stars out of five in our review, praising its understated design and long-lasting battery life. This deal saves you loads of money on a Wear OS smartwatch and found it one of the best Wear OS device we've used.

View Deal

Honor Watch GS Pro: £249.99 £189.99 at Amazon (save £60)

This money off deal is a surprise seeing as the Honor Watch GS Pro just launched. It's a great rugged smartwatch with loads of fitness features, including loads that are great for wilderness adventurers.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Titanium: £599 £519 at Amazon (save £80)

If you're a fan of titanium smartwatches, or have a lot of money to spend on a new watch, this is for you - it's a super-pricey version of the Watch 3 but this money off makes it a better buy.

View Deal

Huawei Watch Fit: £119.99 £88 at Amazon (save £31)

For a newly-launched smartwatch this is a pretty good deal, saving you £31 on a great device. The Watch Fit has plenty of sports features, a lightweight design and long-lasting battery. It was a great price to begin with so £31 off makes it even more tempting.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for early Cyber Monday it's a great deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £169 £129 at Currys (save £40)

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of last year's smartwatches, and lacks the built-in GPS you'll find in the Versa 3, but it's still an excellent device packed with tools for everyday use and sports tracking. It looks great too, and at £129 it's a real Black Friday bargain

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6: £458.53 £359 at Amazon (save £99.53)

This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: £549 £488 at Amazon (save £61)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. The £61 price drop is fairly modest, and there's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch. The original Fenix 6 is over £100 cheaper, and gives you almost all the same features unless you're a very keen sportsperson.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6S: £424.29 £359 at Amazon (save £65.29)

This is a scaled-down version of Garmin's flagship Fenix 6, with a 42mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It still boasts all the same features as the larger version, including multi-day batter life in GPS mode, multi-sports tracking, stress monitoring and SpO2 tracking, plus barometric altimeter and thermometer.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: £581.94 £439 at Amazon (save £142.94)

This is a souped-up version of the classic Fenix 6S, with some added extras for runners and golfers. PacePro tech helps you manage your pace during training runs and races, and CourseView gives you access to over 41,000 golf course maps right on your wrist. That's a lot to pack into a 42mm sports watch, and this is its lowest price ever at Amazon.

View Deal

See the best smartwatch deals in your region below.