Watch Kim Kardashian on SNL online and stream Saturday Night Live where you are

It was inevitable really that Kim Kardashian West would take up the mantle to fill in the legendary, pinnacle Saturday night slot. Joined by musical guest, Halsey, here's how to watch Kim Kardashian on SNL and stream Saturday Night Live where you are.

Perhaps the most interesting host since Elon Musk stepped into the slot back in May, Kim Kardashian West is known for many things (not all good), with media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman listed as her credentials.

On our screens for fourteen years as she thrust her family into the spotlight, Keeping Up with the Kardashians documented Kim and her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie's lives, as well as 'momager' Kris Jenner, through every family upset, relationship breakdown, and controversial career choice.

With more than 257 million Instagram followers, love her or hate her it's fair to say many will be intrigued to see whether she can crack a joke. If all else fails, she'll have Halsey on hand, no stranger to the SNL stage, having both performed and hosted in the past.

One to go down in the SNL history books, here's how to watch Kim Kardashian on SNL online and stream the latest episode of Saturday Night Live season 47 from anywhere.

How to watch Kim Kardashian on SNL online: stream Saturday Night Live in the US

Kim Kardashian will host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 9 at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on NBC. For those with cable, simply tune into NBC to watch. For those without, however, there are plenty of options to watch Kim Kardashian on SNL as it airs. For those cutting the cord, the most cable-like package you can get is FuboTV, which includes NBC in its Starter package, costing $64.99 a month. Better still, new customers can give it and its 110+ channels a test drive with a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, if you're after something more affordable, Sling TV is a great shout. NBC is available in select markets with both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange package. New customers can get the first month for just $10, thereafter paying $35 a month for 32+ channels. Of course, there is also NBC's on-demand streaming service, Peacock TV, where you can get access to much of NBC's titles - including live streams - from $4.99 a month.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online from outside your country

If you're abroad when new Saturday Night Live episodes air or you're trying to catch up, regional restrictions may prevent you from streaming SNL online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live from abroad

How to watch Saturday Night Live with Kim Kardashian online in the UK

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air the Sunday after its US broadcast in the UK. That means you can watch Kim Kardashian on SNL on Sunday, October 10 at 9pm BST. You'll need to be a Sky customer to watch SNL as it airs on Sky Comedy. Sky also lets you catch up on a selection of recent Saturday Night Live episodes, so don't worry if you miss new episodes of season 47. It's fair to say Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now is your best bet for watching SNL on the cheap and without a contract, with its Entertainment Pass being the one you want. If you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

How to watch Kim Kardashian on SNL online and stream in Canada

Saturday Night Live with Kim Kardashian will air in Canada at the same time that it does in the US - that's 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Saturday, October 9. You can tune in via Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV, which also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign up, but provided you can do that, you can watch all-new SNL episodes absolutely free. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Saturday Night Live with Kim Kardashian online in Australia