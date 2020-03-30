The best gaming PC 2020

Whether you’re gaming on a budget or want a kitted-out rig, there’s something for you on this list.

Because there are so many amazing gaming PCs on the market right now, you're always going to want one of the best gaming PCs. Even if you're not exactly on the cusp of being a pro gamer, you want a bit of firepower if you want to crank up the settings in the best PC games. After all, PC gaming should be an immersive experience, and there's nothing more immersive than having all those shiny graphical effects cranked up to 11 without tanking your framerate.

In fact, if you’re planning on playing the latest and upcoming AAA games, you must get one of the best gaming PCs packed with the most cutting edge internals possible like Nvidia’s Super RTX graphics cards or AMD’s Navi cards . Of course, just because a gaming PC is that powerful, that doesn’t mean it’ll cost you an arm and a leg. There are quite a few out there touting the best processors and best graphics card , alongside a price tag that’s affordable to many. You just have to scour the market to find them.

To cut through the overwhelming options out there, we’ve put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can get right now, all of which we’ve personally reviewed. There’s a variety of options to check out on this list, whether it’s from stalwarts like Alienware or newer firms like Corsair.

1. HP Omen Desktop PC

Gaming PC powerhouse that’s worth the price

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 – i7-9700K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti – RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD

High powered

Highly upgradable

Up to 165Hz refresh rates

Not the best looking PC

While the Decepticon look this gaming PC sports might only be for some, there’s definitely something for everybody as far as configurations go – whether you’re a casual gamer on a budget or a hardcore one willing to drop a lot of dough for a souped up rig. At less than $1,500 (about £1,180, AU$2,170), you’re getting more than enough power to get you through AAA games, albeit probably not on Ultra. At $2,335 (about £1,835, AU$3,235) or more, you’re getting a considerable amount of power and storage. Plus, HP Omen Desktop PC comes in a tool-less design, making it upgradeable. There isn’t any doubt that this one belongs on our best gaming PCs list.

2. Intel Hades Canyon NUC

The best small form factor gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL – GH | RAM: up to 64GB | Storage: up to 2TB SSD, 2TB SSD

Lots of ports

Easy to upgrade

Expensive

If you’re looking for the best gaming PC under $1,000, the Intel Hades Canyon NUC may just be your dream machine. This teeny gaming PC isn’t just cost-effective, but space-saving as well. In fact, it resembles a set-top box more than a gaming PC. Don’t let its size fool you, however – it houses all the power that the best gaming laptops should to handle the best laptop games, with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and discrete AMD Radeon graphics. You’ll have to provide your own RAM, storage and your own OS, but if you have extra PC hardware lying around, there are still plenty of savings to be had.

3. Alienware Aurora R9

Powerful gaming for all budgets

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – RTX 2080 Super | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD

A broad range of specifications available

The perfect blend of form and function

That design may not age well

Alienware has a knack for concocting form factors you won’t see anywhere else, which makes its gaming laptops and desktops more appealing than their rivals. With Alienware Aurora R9, the manufacturer took things to a whole new level, design-wise. More importantly, it boasts configurations touting the most powerful internals right now. But what’s even better is that budget-minded users won’t even have to look elsewhere. This new line boasts a broad range of specifications, so that you don’t have to pay a small fortune to take it home.

4. HP Omen Obelisk

Tricked out stunner for the hardcore gamer

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 – i5-9600K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti – RTX 2080Ti | RAM: up to 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 1TB SSD, 3TB+3TB HDD

Lots of power

Appealing, tool-less design

Highly upgradeable

Base model hardly future-proof

This rectangular monster is definitely worthy of its moniker as it boasts lots of power… more than enough, in fact, for most gamers’ needs. When you’ve the funds for an upper-tier configuration, you’ll get a behemoth. Unfortunately, budget minded buyers will have to be satisfied with gameplay at medium settings, since the lower end models don’t pack the same firepower. Still, because of its high upgradability and tool-less design, such buyers are only an upgrade or two from the best gaming experience on Ultra or Max settings either. Plus, we’ve honestly seen more expensive machines for those specs.

5. Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

Budget PC gaming at its best

CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i3-9100 – i9 9900K | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – RTX 2070 | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Storage: 1TBSSD – 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD

Affordable

VR-ready configurations

Base models won’t get you through the most demanding games

A unique chassis coupled with a price to beat, Dell’s latest in its G series gaming PCs is a solid contender in budget gaming. The Dell G5 boasts 9th-generation Intel chips as well as Nvidia’s most powerful gaming GTX and RTX graphics cards, starting with an i3 processor and the GTX 1650 to handle many powerful games without burning a whole in your pocket. Of course, if you’ve got more case to spare, it’s VR ready configurations are also on hand, though even those are absolutely affordable.