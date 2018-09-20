40 Xbox One tips and tricks to get the most out of your Xbox console

There's no denying the Xbox One is a capable gaming machine – and one that's only got got stronger with growing backwards compatibility, cheaper Xbox Live offers, and the hardware upgrades to the Xbox One S and 4K powerhouse Xbox One X.

Things have certainly changed a lot since the early days of the Kinect-powered set-top box. And considering the main purpose of the Xbox One – you know, playing games – it's no surprise that a lot of the console's smaller or less obvious features can fall out of view.

The best Xbox One X prices, bundles and deals you can get right now

From convenient short-cuts to little-known freebies, here are 40 must-know tips and tricks to squeezing every last bit of value out of your Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X – whichever model you've gone for.

Want to see the Xbox One X in action? See the video below!