How to use Cortana

If you've used Siri on the iPhone or Google Now on an Android phone, you'll know what Cortana is like right away.

If you haven't used one of those things then let us explain. Cortana is a virtual assistant that presents you with information if you ask it a question – either by voice or by typing into the Windows 10 search box on the taskbar. You're even able to tell it what shares and sports teams you want to track.

If this seems intrusive it really isn't, To start using Cortana, click in the Windows search box on the taskbar. It's not immediately obvious how to get started, as you're shown a box saying 'Here are some of the things I can do for you' – click Next to get started and add your name when it asks.