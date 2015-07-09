10 brilliant Google Now tips and tricks

Google Now is about convenience as much as anything, but that convenience is limited when you have to press buttons or navigate to a specific screen to use it.

Thankfully you don't have to do that. You can make it work from any screen, even the lock screen. To do this simply navigate to the main Google Now page, tap the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner, tap 'Settings', then 'Voice' and finally 'OK Google detection'.

Switch all the toggles on and you'll be able to launch Google Now by saying "OK Google" on any screen, including the lock screen and even when the screen is off if it's charging. No swipes or taps required.