Games with Gold April 2018: these are the free games you can get this month

One of the main benefits of being an Xbox Live Gold subscriber is definitely the fact that each month you get access to a range of free games across the Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms. If you’re an Xbox One owner, backwards compatibility means you get to take advantage of the Xbox 360 titles too.

This is a great way to try games you might not otherwise have played, whether because they're indie titles that slip under your radar or simply because you don’t have the funds to buy several games a month.

Even if you don’t have the console memory or the time to spare right now, we’d say it’s always worth claiming them every month anyway as you’ll then have free access to them for as long as you have an active Xbox Live account.

Since this is a monthly event, we’ve decided to create a one-stop shop where you’ll be able to find the newest free games, as well as scroll back and see which games were featured in previous months. That way you’ll know whether it’s worth holding out for a game to appear in an upcoming Games with Gold month or if it's already been offered.

So without further ado, here are the free Xbox Live games in North America, Europe, and Australia for April 2018.

Don't forget some of the March titles are still available too!

April 2018

Xbox One

The Witness - Available April 1 to April 30 (usually £31.99/ $39.99/ AU $52.45)

A highly acclaimed puzzle game from developer Jonathan Blow, The Witness is a game for those willing to exercise their minds and their thumbs this month. Waking up on an island with no idea who you are, you must solve puzzles and hunt down clues to find out how and why you got there.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Available April 16 to May 15 (usually £24.99/ $49.99/ AU $49.95)

If you reached peak Assassin's Creed saturation before you got the chance to play Syndicate, we highly recommend taking the chance to check it out. Join Jacob and Evie Fry in the dark underbelly of Victorian London for the usual sneak and stab affair. We promise it's better than Unity.

Xbox 360

Cars 2 - Available April 1 to April 30 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Based on the Pixar sequel of the same name, Cars 2 is an action racing game in which players train to become world-class spies. With 25 playable characters from the movie world and a host of ridiculous gadgets, this is a fun ride.

Dead Space 2 - Available April 16 to April 30 (usually £14.99/$19.99/ AU $29.95)

Like Cars 2, this game is a sequel. And that's where all similarities stop. Dead Space 2 is a follow-up to the massively successful and scary Dead Space. Set three years after the events of the first game, this survival horror puts players in the shoes of Isaac Clarke as he fights against an alien outbreak on the Sprawl.

March 2018

Xbox One

Trials of the Blood Dragon - March 1 to March 20 (usually £11.99 / $14.99 / AU $21.95 )

This game is a cross between motorbike title Trials and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. Taking the thrilling gameplay of Trials and inserting a self-contained story that takes place 12 years after the events of Blood Dragon, this game will allow you to run, shoot, jetpack and BMX your way through 30 missions across a handful of colorful game worlds.

Superhot - March 16 to April 15 (usually £19.99 / $24.99/ AU $33.45)

This is one you've probably heard of before. Superhot is an award-winning and innovative first person shooter. You won't find any run and gun gameplay here - in Superhot, time stops when you do so you'll have to plan your moves and dodges carefully if you want to get out alive.

Xbox 360

Brave: The Game - March 1 to March 15 (usually £8.99 / $19.99/ AU $29.95)

You've seen the Pixar movie, now play the game. Run through the highlands of Scotland as Merida, taking down enemies and firing arrows as you try to break the curse afflicting your family.

Quantum Conundrum - March 16 to March 31 (usually £7.99 / $9.99 / AU $11.45)

Looking for something cerebral? You might like this puzzle game which has you manipulate gravity dimensions to solve puzzles and save your mad scientist uncle.

February 2018

Xbox One

Shadow Warrior – February 1 to February 28 (usually £19.99/ $29.99/ AU $36.70)

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India – February 16 to March 15 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

Xbox 360

Split Second – February 1 to February 15 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Crazy Taxi – February 16 to February 28 (£6.75 / $9.99/ AU $9.95)

January 2018

Xbox One

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – January 1 to January 31 (usually £11.99 / $14.99/ AU $19.95)

Zombi – January 16 to February 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Xbox 360

Tomb Raider Underworld – January 1 to January 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Army of Two – January 16 to January 31 (usually £14.99/ $14.99/ AU $19.95)

December 2017

Xbox One

Back to the Future: The Game - December 16 to January 15 (usually £19.99/$19.99/ AU $33.45)

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - December 1 to December 31 (usually £31.99/$39.99/ AU $69.95)

Xbox 360

Child of Eden - December 1 to December 15 (usually £11.99/$29.99/AU $19.95)

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death - December 16 to December 31 (usually £9.99/$14.99/ AU $14.95)

November 2017

Xbox One

Tales from the Borderlands – November 16 to December 15 (usually $14.99/ £11.99/ AU $19.95)

Trackmania Turbo – November 1 to November 30 (usually $39.99/ £29.99/ AU $59.95)

Xbox 360

NiGHTS into Dreams – November 1 to November 15 (usually $9.99/ £6.75/ AU $9.95)

Deadfall Adventures – November 16 to November 30 (usually $39.99/ £34.99/ AU $69.95)

October 2017

Xbox One

Gone Home – October 1 to 31 (usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU $26.95 )

The Turing Test – October 16 to November 15 (usually $19.99 / £14.99 / AU $29.95 )

Xbox 360

Rayman 3 HD – October 1 to 15 (usually $9.99 / £6.75 / AU $9.95 )

Medal of Honor: Airborne – October 16 to 31 (usually $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$19.95 )

September 2017

Xbox One

Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition – September 1 to 30 (usually $39.99 / £23.99/ AU $69.95)

Oxenfree – September 16 to October 15 (usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU $26.95)

Xbox 360

Hydro Thunder Hurricane – September 1 to 15 (usually $9.99/ £7.69/ AU $12.29)

Battlefield 3 – September 16 to 30 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU $29.95)

August 2017

Xbox One

Slime Rancher – August 1 to August 31(usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95)

Trials Fusion – August 16 to September 15 (usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Xbox 360

Bayonetta – August 1 to August 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Red Faction: Armageddon – August 16 to August 31 (usually £24.99/ $29.99/ AU $49.95)

July 2017

Xbox One

Grow Up – Available July 1 to July 30 (usually $9.99/ £7.99/ AU $14.95)

Runbow – Available July 16 to August 15

Xbox 360

Kane & Lynch 2 – Available July 1 to July 15 (usually $14.99/ £11.99/ AU $19.95)

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game – Available July 16 to July 31(usually $19.99/ £8.99/ AU $29.95)

June 2017

Xbox One

SpeedRunners - Available June 1 to June 30

Watch Dogs - Available June 26 to July 15 (usually $29.99/ £23.99/ AU$39.95)

Xbox 360

Assassin's Creed III - Available June 1 to June 15 (usually $19.99/ £8.99/ AU$14.95)

Dragon Age: Origins - Available June 16 to June 30 (usually $14.99/ £14.99/ AU$19.95)

May 2017

Xbox One

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Available May 16 to June 15 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU $26.95)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director's Cut – Available May 1 to May 31 (usually $14.99/ £11.99 / listed as Coming Soon on Australian store)

Xbox 360

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – Available May 1 to May 15 (usually $19.99 / £11.99/ AU $29.95)

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga – Available May 16 to May 31 (usually $19.99/ £11.99/ AU $29.95)

April 2017

Xbox One

Ryse: Son of Rome – Available April 1 to April 30 (currently only available as part of a bundle in US and AU for ($29.99/ AU $69.95)

The Walking Dead: Season Two – Available April 16 to May 15 (usually £19.99/ $24.99/ AU $33.45)

Xbox 360

Darksiders – Available April 1 to April 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU$29.95)

Assassin's Creed: Revelations – Available April 16 to April 30 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $9.95)

March 2017

Xbox One

Layers of Fear – Available 01/03 to 31/03 (usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95

Evolve: Ultimate Edition – Available 16/03 to 15/04 (usually £34.99/ $49.99/ AU $54.95)

Xbox 360

Borderlands 2 – Available 01/03 to 15/03 (Usually £19.99/ $19.99/ AU $49.95)

Heavy Weapon – Available 16/03 to 31/03 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

February 2017

Xbox One

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – Available 01/02 to 28/02 (usually £11.99/ $14.99/ AU$19.95)

Project Cars Digital Edition – Available 16/02 to 15/03 (usually £23.99/ $29.99/ AU$39.95)

Xbox 360

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition – Available 01/02 to 15/02 (usually £6.75/ $9.99/ AU$9.95)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Available 16/02 to 28/02 (usually £11.99/ $19.99/ AU$19.95)

January 2017

