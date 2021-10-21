The best Nectar mattress sales and discounts in October 2021

The Nectar mattress sale is offering discounts on the brand’s popular memory foam models for all sleeping positions. The best deal in the US saves you up to $499 at Nectar, which includes a $100 discount on the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and up to $399 worth of free sleep gifts. You’ll get a free set of luxury sheets (worth $150), two cooling pillows (worth $150) and a mattress protector (worth $99). This is one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we have seen so far, and because Nectar mattress prices remain stable, now is a good time to buy.

You can save 35% on the Nectar Memory Foam in the UK, with the price of a double size coming in at £454.35 (was £699). We think Nectar makes the best mattress for sheer value for money, and this discount lowers the price on what is already an affordable yet top-rated model. To nab this deal, use the discount code AUTUMN35 at checkout. You don’t need to input a specific promo code in the US as the savings are applied automatically.

As well as being great value, Nectar's mattresses are environmentally friendly. They are made with zero carbon footprint and contain no nasty chemicals, so you’ll be doing your bit for a healthier planet and healthier sleep. Each mattress comes on a 365-night risk-free trial, and if you change your mind during the trial, Nectar will refund your money and collect the mattress for free. It also offers a market-leading Forever Warranty on every model.

NECTAR MATTRESS SALE: BEST DEALS US

Nectar mattress sale US Nectar mattress sale: from $798 from $499 at Nectar US

Save up to $499 – Buy a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress in the current sale and you'll get a $100 discount, plus up to $399 of free bedding. If you buy either a Nectar Premier Mattress or a Premier Copper you'll pay the standard price but you will get up to $498 worth of free accessories instead, including bedding and a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen). The Nectar Memory Foam is suited to all sleeping positions and offers good pressure relief for your back and hips. Hot sleepers, look at the Premier Copper instead as this has a range of technologies to keep you cool during sleep. View Deal

NECTAR MATTRESS SALE: BEST DEALS UK

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress UK Nectar Memory Foam Mattress UK: from £549 from £356.85 at Nectar

Save up to £314.65 – There's only one Nectar mattress available in the UK, but its fantastic value, especially with 35% off. While there aren't any free bedding accessories included as with the US deals, there are discounts on other Nectar Sleep products, from pillows to bed frames. Nectar’s one and only UK mattress is comfy in every sleeping position, but especially if you sleep on your stomach or back. It’s more breathable than some other affordable memory foam mattresses we have reviewed, making it a better pick if you often wake up because you feel too warm. View Deal

Which Nectar mattress should I choose?

For those based in the UK, you have one choice: the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress UK, with prices from £549 to £899 when there isn’t a sale running. We recommend this as the best option for all sleepers looking for comfort and support on a smaller budget. As it comes on a 365-night trial, you’ll have plenty of time to try it out at home too.

US customers can choose form three different Nectar mattresses: the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress US (prices from $798 to $1,598 without a discount code), the Nectar Premier Mattress (from $1,297 to $2,097), and the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress (from $1,697 to $2,497 without a deal to lower the price).

All of the mattresses are springless, relying on multiple foam layers to deliver a comfy and supportive night's sleep. However, there are subtle differences between the products – hence the price variations. The Nectar Memory Foam is the thinnest. This one is also slightly firmer, making it ideal for back and stomach sleepers.

The Nectar Premier and Premier Copper contain many of the same high-quality materials as the cheaper model, but the thickness of each layer differs slightly. That gives the Premier models a pressure-relieving softness that's better suited to side sleepers and combi sleepers (people who switch between positions). The Premier Copper also boasts a breathable poly-blend cover that features heat-conductive copper fibres to help you to stay at the optimum temperature for sleeping.

The best Nectar mattress prices

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress US deals The best Nectar mattress for sheer value for money Sizes: 6 (Twin to California king) | Depth: 30.5cm/12 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Forever Warranty | MSRP: $798 to $1,598 Fantastic motion isolation Comfy in all sleeping positions Handles for moving and rotating Off-gassing is strong at first

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is hugely popular because it provides a comfy sleep experience for a low price. This 12-inch mattress boasts five layers including a soft, quilted poly-blend cover infused with sweat wicking technology. The smarts continue with a three-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam designed to react to your changing body temperature. This ensures you don't get too hot or too cold during sleep.

A two-inch layer of dynamically adjusting foam provides just the right amount of bounce to support your body, so you’ll remain comfy when switching between positions. On that note, if you share with a restless sleeper, the Nectar’s motion isolation will dampen how much you feel them moving next to you. Hopefully you won’t be woken up so much with their tossing and turning.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress also has a seven-inch standard-foam base layer to provide stability. A shift-resistant lower cover stops the mattress from sliding around, no matter how much movement is placed on top of it.

Prices start from $499 in the Nectar mattress sale (was $798), and range up to $1,099 (was $1,598) for a Cal king size. We recommend the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress for all sleeping positions, but especially for back and stomach sleepers as it has a touch more firmness needed to support you comfortably in those two positions. The $100 discount plus $399 of free gifts adds to this brilliant value mattress. We don’t know whether prices will drop ahead of an official Nectar Black Friday sale, but this is a great deal right now, so if you need a new mattress and like the Nectar, go for it.

2. Nectar Premier Mattress deals A smart and supportive option for side sleepers Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king) | Depth: 33cm/13 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Forever Warranty | Prices: From $1,297 to $2,097 Softer and comfy for side sleepers Temperature-adjusting tech Optimised for deep sleep Cover isn’t machine washable

As with all Nectars, the Premier Mattress contains five layers that work together to support, comfort and cool you during sleep. These include a breathable poly-blend cover that will keep you from getting sweaty while you snooze. There’s also a three-inch layer of smart memory foam infused with ActiveCool HD technology. This is designed to keep you at the optimum temperature for sleep throughout the night.

Nectar has also added a three-inch Dynamic Support Layer engineered for deep sleep. What does that actually mean? That body will be supported in all the right places so that you can drift off into a deeper, more restorative sleep for longer. A seven-inch Stay-Stable Base Layer that helps the layers above it perform at their best. At the bottom lives a Shift-Resistant Cover that does the same job as in the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress above.

We’d recommend the Premier model to combi and side sleepers who sleep warm, and to restless sleepers who have trouble getting comfy enough to drift off in the first place. The ActiveCool HD tech is really the main player here, although the cooling performance isn’t as powerful as with the Premier Copper below. This one is cheaper though.

Prices for the Nectar Premier Mattress range from $899 (was $1,297) for a twin size in the Nectar mattress sale, up to $1,599 (was $2,097) for a Cal king size. As mentioned, Nectar regularly runs regular deals on all its mattresses, and you don’t need to input a specific discount code to bag these savings either.

3. Nectar Premier Copper Mattress deals The best Nectar mattress if you often wake because you’re too hot Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king) | Depth: 14 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Forever Warranty | Prices: From $1,697 – $2,497 Heat-conductive tech keeps you cool Superb full body comfort Dedicated back support Needs extra deep fitted sheets

Nectar reckons that you'll need to set your alarm extra-loud if you buy the Premier Copper Mattress, as you'll sleep so soundly. This mattress is so-called because it's topped by a quilted poly-blend cover that contains heat-conductive copper fibres and other impressive cooling technology – but there's so much more here besides.

Beneath that layer there's four inches of pressure-relieving gel memory foam with ActiveCool HD technology; a one-off dynamic support layer that's designed to send you into a deep sleep; a nine-inch stay-stable base layer and a shift-resistant lower cover. With all of this stuffed into the mattress's generous 14-inch depth, you're guaranteed a heavenly night's slumber.

Prices for the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress range from $1,697 for a twin ($1,299 in the Nectar mattress sale) to $2,497 for a California king ($1,999). As with all the other Nectar products, this mattress regularly features in the company's sales, meaning you can sample serious luxury at a much lower price.

4. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress UK deals A comfy mattress that won't break the bank Sizes: 5 (single to super king) | Depth: 25cm/9.8 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Forever Warranty | Prices: from £549 to £899 Excellent value for money Supportive in every sleeping position Breathable for a foam mattress Might be too firm for lighter bodies

It may share its name with the US model, but the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sold in the UK is slightly different. For a start, it's 5.5cm/2.2 inches thinner than its stateside counterpart. Does that mean UK sleepers are getting an inferior product? Not at all. There are five layers to cradle and support your body during sleep, starting with a quilted cool cover that's designed to draw heat away from your body while you sleep. This is important for hot sleepers because if your body heat pools in your mattress, you will wake up because you’re too warm.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress UK also sports a dynamic and breathable support layer. This provides supportive bounce while regulating your body temperature further. There’s also a pressure-relieving memory foam layer to compliment a seven-zone supportive base that ensures every part of your body is cradled from the moment you lie down. A layer of positioning base material keeps everything above it securely in place.



Prices for this Nectar Memory Foam Mattress range from £365.85 (was £899) when you use the discount code at checkout, through to a £584.35 (was £899) for a super king size. We don’t expect those prices to get much lower ahead of the brand’s Black Friday mattress sale (if it runs one), so if you need a new mattress now, this is a good deal on a reliable and comfy mattress.

Nectar mattress trial and warranty

In addition to regular discounts and deals, Nectar runs a 365-night risk-free mattress trial, so you’ll have a year to decide if Nectar really is the best choice for your body and sleep. If you change your mind during the trial period, Nectar will refund your money and collect the mattress for free (not all sleep brands offer free returns).

In addition to regular sales to lower prices, Nectar offers a Forever Warranty. It isn’t the only brand to do this – DreamCloud, for example, offers the same – but this level of coverage is unbeatable. All of these perks still apply when you’re shopping the Nectar mattress sale, so you won’t miss out.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about Nectar mattresses, from the prices, weight capacity and sizes, to what they're made of and how to pick the best model for you. We’ll be updating this page regularly with the latest discount codes and will shout if these deals get better the closer we get to the official Nectar Black Friday sale.

Do I need a Nectar mattress discount code?

US customers are not required to type in any Nectar mattress promo codes when they get to the checkout, as your savings will be applied automatically. It’s a different story in the UK, as customers will need to use the relevant code (always shown at the top of the site) to secure their discount.

Right now the promo code is AUTUMN35 and you’ll need to input it at checkout to snag the 35% discount. Nectar changes its codes regularly, as well as the specifics of its deal (just money off or a discount plus free gifts), so bookmark this page and check back if you aren’t ready to buy just yet but want to keep an eye on prices and savings.

Nectar Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2021: what we expect

There are Nectar mattress sales running throughout the year, so we regularly see savings from the sleep brand. If the Nectar Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sale is any reflection of last year’s event, we expect it to continue the deal we’re seeing right now: money off, plus $399 of free gifts.

And in the UK, customers were offered £125 off the price of a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress AND given two free pillows worth £70 as part of the bargain. The current deal is better, so we hope Nectar UK has something special lined up for this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Interestingly, while other brands lower their mattress prices on Black Friday, last year Nectar slashed its prices to an all-time low on November 1, so well before the Black Friday sales began.

Nectar mattress unboxing tips and instructions

A Nectar mattress can take 24-72 hours to fully expand, which is longer than some other brands. The Emma Mattress is one of the fastest boxed mattresses to get up and running, while all Saatva mattresses arrive unboxed and ready to sleep on. Like all bed-in-a-box brands, Nectar compresses its mattresses and ships them vacuum sealed, so they need to be unboxed, uncovered and given adequate time to return to their normal shape and depth.

There are a few different factors that affect how long it will take your Nectar mattress to be ready to sleep on. These include the humidity levels in your home. We did find the Nectar a little pungent during the off-gassing stage, so we’d recommend opening a window and sleeping in a different room (if you have one) until your Nectar is ready for snoozing on.

The Nectar mattress unboxing process is super-simple, so here’s how to do it: