The best Black Friday VR deals: PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive discounts

The Black Friday VR headset and bundle deals are here and we're seeing some of the best prices of the year, maybe even ever on multiple VR bundles for different platforms.
Sony's PlayStation VR is leading the way so far as we've seen some amazing bundles with prices going lower than ever before. And we're not just talking about the headset alone. These PSVR bundles are packed with quality extras.
The starter bundles include the PS4 camera, which is actually required for the camera to work in the first place, and we're seeing decent games like VR Worlds, Astrobot, Creed: Rise to Power, GT Sport and more included too. And new bundles are arriving all the time, so stay tuned for more soon!
PC gamers can take advantage of some ace VR deals this Black Friday too as Oculus Rift prices and HTC Vive deals vie for your attention. Prices have come down on many of these models too, with the earlier versions now widely available for roughly half their original price. If you're looking for a cheap VR deals, you'll want to take a look at the latest Oculus Go prices as it doesn't require a PC or console to run it.
PlayStation VR deals
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 2 Move controllers | Creed: Rise to Glory | Superhot VR | $259.99 at Walmart
Stop everything! This is the best PlayStation VR bundle in the US right now. We've never seen one this low that includes a pair of PlayStation Move controllers too. Not to mention the headset, camera and two games.
PlayStation VR | GT Sport | PS4 camera | $253.98 at Walmart
GT Sport and PlayStation VR are a great match, especially if you're a fan of using the in-car viewpoint. How else are you going to enjoy those lovingly recreated interiors? We're stoked to see this PlayStation VR bundle deal include the camera too. Especially as you need it to get the PSVR headset working in the first place!
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Astro Bot | Moss | $299.96 at Amazon
This is a very family-friendly PlayStation VR deal thanks to the inclusion of Astro bot and Moss. Both titles are quite new too, so you're saving even more money over buying them at a later date.
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Astrobot | £169.99 at Currys
That's the best value Black Friday PlayStation VR bundle we've seen yet. Actually we've never seen a deal this cheap to be honest. Don't forget, the headset alone was £350 at launch. These two games are fantastic introductions to using VR too. Also available at Very for £10 more (still a decent price) if this deal expires.
PlayStation VR | Astrobot | Moss | VR Worlds | £189 at AO.com
Need some more games with your PlayStation VR bundle? Then may we kindly point you towards this AO.com offer that has three excellent VR games?
