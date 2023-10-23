Samsung Black Friday deals are live - $1,800 off TVs, phones, and appliances

We're officially one month away from Black Friday, but we're already starting to see excellent deals crop up at major retailers. Samsung, for example, has just launched a new 'Samsung Week' sale that's every bit as good as one you'd find in November.

For example, you can already get yourself a massive saving of up to $1,000 on a range of the latest QLED, OLED, and 4K TVs, including some of our favorite models here at TechRadar. It's hard to pick a top choice right now, but a fantastic example of today's early Black Friday deals at Samsung has to be the stunning Samsung S90C QLED on sale for just $1,599 (was $2,599) on its 65-inch variant.

It's not just the latest TVs that are on sale with fantastic discounts today, either. If you're thinking about getting a new refrigerator or range, the Samsung Week sale currently offers up to $1,500 off and free next-day delivery on select models, including the stylish 'Bespoke' range. You'll also find fantastic trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23 smartphones - with a handy guaranteed minimum rebate of anywhere between $100 to $300 off.

You'll find a full list of today's best early Black Friday deals from Samsung just down below. If you're interested in more coverage from TechRadar, we also recommend bookmarking our standalone Samsung Black Friday deals page for more highlights and news as we head into November.

Samsung Week sale overview

Today's best early Black Friday deals at Samsung

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant, crisp picture quality and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review but in our testing of the largest 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability even as a premium QLED display. If you're after a set with superior brightness, contrast and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching TV and movies, this a smart buy.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy and it's rocking an absolutely incredible $1,000 discount on the 65-inch variant right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that you would be happy to have in your living room for all your TV needs.

Samsung 65-inch QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 , now $1,699.99 at Samsung

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at this record-low price ahead of Black Friday. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we find it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low 9.8ms input lag.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

Samsung 55-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $749.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for this feature-packed display. Today's discount doesn't bring this one to its lowest ever price but this is a set that still sells out regularly due to its popularity.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $349.99 at Samsung

Samsung is known for its high-end displays but that doesn't mean you still can't get a great deal on one of its most cost-effective displays. If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for $349.99, which is a terrific value.

Samsung 85-inch QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 , now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The QE1C is a new release from Samsung and it's already on sale for over $1,200 off. This massive 85-inch 4K TV has a super slim design that'll make it seem as if it's a part of your wall. Dual LED backlights yield balanced colors and Motion Xcelerator technology will ensure you don't miss a single moment of action.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: was $4,999.99 now $3,799.99 at Samsung

8K TVs sure are expensive, but if you do want one of the highest quality displays available right now then this Samsung SN900C is the one to go for following this $1,200 discount. It's this more recent version of the near-identical set that currently sits atop our best 8K TV list so you can't get much better than that.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung has retained the usual maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for its early Black Friday sale but introduced a minimum saving of $300. This could be a very handy little feature depending on the state or model of your current device. Better yet still, this rebate applies to both carrier and unlocked devices, which makes it one of the most flexible phone deals out there right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $800 off with a trade at Samsung

Samsung is always a great choice if you're looking for a decent discount on an unlocked Galaxy device. While upfront savings tend to be a little rare, the official site offers fantastic all-year-round trade-in rebates that can offer a massive saving of up to $800 on a brand new Galaxy S23. If you're interested, you'll also find options for exclusive colors via the Samsung store as well as excellent bundle options for savings on ear buds and smartwatches. See this deal on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra also.

Refrigerators: get up to $1,500 off select refrigerators at Samsung

The Samsung Week early Black Friday sale doesn't just include great prices on phones and TVs - you'll also find great discounts on large appliances. Right now, for example, you'll be able to get upwards of $1,500 off a brand new refrigerator as well as free next day delivery. While the biggest savings generally apply to the most expensive refrigerators at Samsung, you'll also be able to find plenty of more budget-friendly models too.

Ranges: get up to $1,100 off select ranges at Samsung

Another headline deal for large appliances in the Samsung Week early Black Friday sale, you'll find similar savings available for a wide number of ranges. As with the refrigerators, the biggest savings are reserved for the premium models but you'll find plenty of options for both budget-friendly gas and electric ranges. Some models are also eligible for next-day delivery.