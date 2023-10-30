Early Samsung Black Friday deals land with up to $1,800 off TVs, phones, appliances

Interested in bagging some discounted tech before Black Friday? The Samsung Week sale is available for a few more days at the official Samsung Store and offering some fantastic discounts across a wide range of inventory.

A few of our favorite early Black Friday deals at Samsung today include massive $1,000 savings across a range of the brand's top-notch QLED and OLED displays, discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones, and even savings on large appliances like refrigerators and ranges.

For TVs, we'd highly recommend displays like the Samsung S95C OLED for $1,899 (was $2,499) or the Samsung QN90C QLED for $1,699 (was $2,799) - both of which are some of the best TVs money can buy right now. For a slightly cheaper option, consider the Samsung Q60C for $749.99 or the Samsung TU690T for $349.99, which offer a more budget-friendly (but still feature-packed) set of displays.

When it comes to phones, it's hard to beat the excellent trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is a match for the best saving we've seen at the official store. It's not a record-beating discount by any stretch, but there is a nice little minimum saving of $300 available right now, which is potentially handy depending on the state of your old phone.

You'll find a full list of today's best early Black Friday deals from Samsung just down below. If you're interested in more coverage from TechRadar, we also recommend bookmarking our standalone Samsung Black Friday deals page for more highlights and news as we head into November.

Samsung Week sale overview

Today's best early Black Friday deals at Samsung

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

Record low price: We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant, crisp picture quality and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review but in our testing of the largest 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability even as a premium QLED display. If you're after a set with superior brightness, contrast and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching TV and movies, this a smart buy.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy and it's rocking an absolutely incredible $1,000 discount on the 65-inch variant right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that you would be happy to have in your living room for all your TV needs.

Samsung 65-inch QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 , now $1,699.99 at Samsung

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at this record-low price ahead of Black Friday. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we find it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low 9.8ms input lag.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

Record low price: The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

Samsung 55-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $749.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for this feature-packed display. Today's discount doesn't bring this one to its lowest ever price but this is a set that still sells out regularly due to its popularity.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $349.99 at Samsung

Samsung is known for its high-end displays but that doesn't mean you still can't get a great deal on one of its most cost-effective displays. If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for $349.99, which is a terrific value.

Samsung 85-inch QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 , now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The QE1C is a new release from Samsung and it's already on sale for over $1,200 off. This massive 85-inch 4K TV has a super slim design that'll make it seem as if it's a part of your wall. Dual LED backlights yield balanced colors and Motion Xcelerator technology will ensure you don't miss a single moment of action.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: was $4,999.99 now $3,299.99 at Samsung

Record low price: 8K TVs sure are expensive, but if you do want one of the highest quality displays available right now then this Samsung SN900C is the one to go for following this $1,700 discount. It's this more recent version of the near-identical set that currently sits atop our best 8K TV list so you can't get much better than that.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung has retained the usual maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for its early Black Friday sale but introduced a minimum saving of $300. This could be a very handy little feature depending on the state or model of your current device. Better yet still, this rebate applies to both carrier and unlocked devices, which makes it one of the most flexible phone deals out there right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $800 off with a trade at Samsung

Samsung is always a great choice if you're looking for a decent discount on an unlocked Galaxy device. While upfront savings tend to be a little rare, the official site offers fantastic all-year-round trade-in rebates that can offer a massive saving of up to $800 on a brand new Galaxy S23. If you're interested, you'll also find options for exclusive colors via the Samsung store as well as excellent bundle options for savings on ear buds and smartwatches. See this deal on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra also.

Refrigerators: get up to $1,500 off select refrigerators at Samsung

The Samsung Week early Black Friday sale doesn't just include great prices on phones and TVs - you'll also find great discounts on large appliances. Right now, for example, you'll be able to get upwards of $1,500 off a brand new refrigerator as well as free next day delivery. While the biggest savings generally apply to the most expensive refrigerators at Samsung, you'll also be able to find plenty of more budget-friendly models too.

Ranges: get up to $1,100 off select ranges at Samsung

Another headline deal for large appliances in the Samsung Week early Black Friday sale, you'll find similar savings available for a wide number of ranges. As with the refrigerators, the biggest savings are reserved for the premium models but you'll find plenty of options for both budget-friendly gas and electric ranges. Some models are also eligible for next-day delivery.