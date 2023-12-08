Time for an upgrade? Three of the best cheap phones are still on sale at Amazon

Ahead of Black Friday last month, I drew attention to a series of record-setting Amazon deals on three of the best cheap phones in 2023: the Samsung Galaxy A54, iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 7a. Black Friday itself is now over, but there’s good news for anyone still in the market for an affordable smartphone upgrade this holiday season – all three of those aforementioned cheap phone deals remain active in one guise or another.

The Galaxy A54, for instance, is still on sale at Amazon in both the US and UK, albeit for a slightly higher price than we saw over Black Friday weekend. Right now, you can pick up Samsung’s mid-range champ for $349.99 (down from $449.99), or £282.50 (down from £399) – that’s only $25 / £7 more than last week’s record-low Galaxy A54 price, and still a sizeable $100 / £116 saving.

Amazon continues to offer the iPhone 13 for a record-low £549 (down from $599) in the UK, too, and although the retailer no longer sells device-only iPhone models in the US, you can pick up a professionally refurbished model for only $474 (down from $497). If you’d rather spend a little more on a box-fresh model, Apple itself is still selling the iPhone 13 as new for a very reasonable $599 (down from $699).

The news is less brilliant for prospective Google Pixel 7a shoppers in the US, as Amazon’s record-low deal is no longer active, but the retailer’s lowest-ever Google Pixel 7a deal is still live in the UK (at £379 down from £449). If you're in the US and willing to spend a little more, the newer Google Pixel 8 is currently available for $549 (down from $699).

Naturally, none of these (relatively) affordable phones can rival their newer siblings for power, but all three remain more-than-capable handsets thanks to their still-powerful chipsets, impressive displays and decent cameras. What’s more, they’ll be supported with software and security updates for at least the next three years (if you go for the Samsung, you’ll get four years of support, and if you go for the iPhone, you’ll get five).

Today's best cheap phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

US: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

UK: was £399 now £282.50 at Amazon

The cornerstone of Samsung's 2023 Galaxy A-series phones boasts a crisp 6.4-inch AMOLED display, three capable cameras – a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front-facing – and enviable longevity. It's a truly solid phone that continues to be available for an excellent price at Amazon (in both the US and UK).

iPhone 13

US: was $699 now $599 at Apple

UK: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

The iPhone 13 was already reduced by $100 / £100 following the release of the iPhone 14 last year, but now that the iPhone 15 is out, it's even better value. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then this is the model to go for – it's pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing.

Google Pixel 7a

US: $484.99 at Amazon

UK: was £449 now £379 at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is no longer on sale in the US, but Amazon continues to offer the phone for a record-low £379 in the UK. With Google's Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras featuring a 64MP wide lens, and great AI features such as Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7a provides an exceptional mobile experience without straining your wallet.

