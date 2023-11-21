Hurry! 3 of the best cheap phones are now cheaper than ever for Black Friday

As expected, this year’s Black Friday deals event is proving a great opportunity to pick up an otherwise expensive smartphone for a much more reasonable price (25% off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, anyone?), but it’s important to remember that there are big savings to be had on lower-profile models, too.

Indeed, three of the very best cheap phones in 2023 – the Samsung Galaxy A54, iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 7a – are now cheaper than they’ve ever been (on both sides of the pond).

The Galaxy A54, for instance, is now just $324.99 (down from $449.99) at Amazon in the US, or £275.50 (down from £399) at the same retailer in the UK. The iPhone 13 has been reduced to $599 (down from $699) at Apple in the US, or £549 (down from £599) at Amazon in the UK. And lastly, the Google Pixel 7a is now only $374 (down from $499) at Amazon in the US, or £379 (down from £449) at the same retailer in the UK. All six prices (all six!) represent lowest-ever figures.

Naturally, none of these phones can rival their newer (and more expensive) siblings for power, but all three remain more-than-capable handsets thanks to their still-powerful chipsets, impressive displays and decent cameras. They’ll be supported with software and security updates for at least the next three years, too (if you go for the Samsung, you’ll get four years of support, and if you go for the iPhone, you’ll get five).

Today's best cheap phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

US: was $449.99 now $324.99 at Amazon

UK: was £399 now £275.50 at Amazon

The cornerstone of Samsung's 2023 Galaxy A-series phones boasts a crisp 6.4-inch AMOLED display, three capable cameras – a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front-facing – and enviable longevity. It's a truly solid phone that's never been cheaper than it is right now, so we suggest you act on these deals quickly, before they expire (or stock runs out).

iPhone 13

US: was $699 now $599 at Apple

UK: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

The iPhone 13 was already reduced by $100 / £100 following the release of the iPhone 14 last year, but now that the iPhone 15 is out, it's even better value. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then this is the model to go for – it's pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing.

Google Pixel 7a

US: was $499 now $374 at Amazon

UK: was £449 now £379 at Amazon

You can currently pick up the Pixel 7a for a record-low $374 / £379 ahead of Black Friday proper. With Google's Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras featuring a 64MP wide lens, and great AI features such as Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7a provides an exceptional mobile experience without straining your wallet.

