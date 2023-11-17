Wow! The phenomenal Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just hit a record-low price at Amazon

After weeks of pre-Black Friday offers, Amazon has officially launched its bona fide Black Friday deals event, with savings now available on everything from cell phones and TVs to air fryers and robot vacuums.
We’re tracking the best Black Friday phone deals on a dedicated page, but one particular Amazon phone deal is so good that it deserves its own spotlight: right now, the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for a record-low $899.99 (down from $1,199.99). If you’re in the UK, the phone is now just £874 (down from £1,099.99).
Yes, you read that right: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – aka the best phone money can buy in 2023 – has never been cheaper. We’ve seen this phone’s price fluctuate in recent months, but not even Samsung has dropped it below $900 / £900.
Incidentally, Best Buy is currently offering the same deal as Amazon in the US, so if stock runs low, you’ve got two chances to score the Galaxy S23 Ultra at a fraction of its eye-watering RRP ahead of Black Friday proper. UK shoppers, though, will have to hurry – at the time of writing, there are only five Galaxy S23 Ultra units left in stock at Amazon.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
US: was
$1,199.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£1,099.99 now £874 at Amazon
Winner of TechRadar's reader's choice awards for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic pick if you're on the hunt for a flagship device with heaps of power, a gorgeous display, and class leading cameras. It's currently on sale for a record-low price at Amazon in both the US and UK, though if you're in the latter region and have an existing Samsung device to trade-in, Samsung's discount-plus-rebate offer may be the better option.
If you’re a regular reader of TechRadar, you’ll already know how highly we rate the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As mentioned, it currently ranks as our best phone overall, and it’s indisputably the best camera phone, too.
We’ve highlighted a smattering of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s winning features in the deal block above, but if you need further convincing of this phone’s technological prowess, TechRadar’s Managing Editor for mobile computing, Roland Moore-Colyer, recently explained why he’s on the hunt for a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal this Black Friday. Alternatively, check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for the full low-down.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Macy's: 60% off clothing, jewelry, boots & gift ideas
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 62% off TVs, smart home and clothing
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Toolstation: up to 30% off smart home, tools and DIY
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50