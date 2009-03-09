3 gives away mobile broadband dongles

3 has launched a campaign to give away 1,000 mobile broadband dongles in order to draw more people onto the internet when out and about.

The competition is only open for 24 hours until 9am Tuesday 10 March, so if you want to be in with a chance of grabbing one then you'll need to be quick.

However, we were saddened when we learned that there won't be any free data with the ZTE MF627 modem, so you only get a still-cool-looking black and green dongle for entering.

£30 to you, squire

In fact, 3 has dropped the price of these dongles as well, so you can now pick one up for a shade under £30 if you're so inclined.

To win one, just head over to 3 and enter your details to stand a chance of being one of the 1,000 winners.

