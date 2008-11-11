Tread: recycled laptop bags made from old tyres

Tread is a new laptop and kit bag brand from Better Energy Systems – the company that brought us the funky, green Solio chargers. The bags are made from recycled tyres, for those who care about fashion AND saving the planet.

Tread's recycled bags are hand-crafted and made from old truck tire inner-tubes sourced from South America.

Worthy AND trendy

While the ethics behind the company are no doubt very worthy, it is the look and the feel of the bags that count – and as you can see from Tread's new website, they really do look the part.

Tread's bags range from the Flippy iPhone case ($30/ £15) up to the rather special indeed Sleeve notebook case ($130/ £65).

So admittedly, they are not cheap, but you get what you pay for. And the fashionistas among us are always willing to pay to 1-up their peers…