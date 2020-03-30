How to watch Donald Trump's coronavirus update live today

It's no great secret that the coronavirus has brought the world to a halt, with first cities and now entire countries under lockdown as governments around the world seek to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and save lives.

While it's impossible to say what constitutes the best advice during such a difficult time, one thing we do recommend is that everybody stays stay up-to-date with and follows the latest guidelines issued by their government.

In the US, this starts with tuning into the daily White House coronavirus briefing as the nation and its 45th President Donal Trump come to grips with a national emergency that shows no signs of 'just disappearing'.

Whether you live in America, are keen to know what's going on in the States, or simply want to catch the President's next potential meltdown, here's how to watch today's Trump coronavirus update and catch all the latest Covid-19 news as it happens.

From Big Macs to press briefings, Donald Trump is a man who famously loves his routines - and that means that White House coronavirus updates go live at the same time each day.

Daily briefings are held by the President and the rest of the Coronavirus Task Force at 5pm ET, which is 2pm PT and 10pm BST in UK.

Most recently, The Donald backtracked on claims the US would be recovering from the pandemic by Easter, and is now instead suggesting that keeping the national death toll at under 100,000 would be a good result for the country.

For the latest coronavirus news as interpreted by Donald Trump, all you need to do is head over to the official White House YouTube channel at the designated time, as outlined above. The URL of today's live Trump briefing will change every 24 hours, but the White House website keeps its live events page updated with the latest details. YouTube will even let you set a reminder on your device so you don't miss a second of information. And if you're looking to catch up, just head straight to the White House's YouTube channel to rewatch the latest briefings.

YouTube is available in a great many countries around the world, but it's also blocked in some. Where that's the case and you find yourself in such a situation, remember that you can always use a clever piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) to relocate your IP address back to where you live and stream all the things you normally would from home.

Just be mindful of local regulations and consider if watching today's Trump Covid-19 speech is worth potentially getting in trouble with the authorities over.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Trump's coronavirus update live online from pretty much anywhere in the world.