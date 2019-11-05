The best cheap MacBook sale prices and deals in November 2019

Finding cheap MacBook prices can be a tough task, but we've searched through the sales to dig out the best deals on every model.

That's right, we've tracked down the latest offers for every type of Apple laptop out there. We've got you covered for the standard 12-inch MacBooks, the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros and if you want something that sits between the two, then you'll want to take a look at our MacBook Air section.

We've pulled the best cheap Macbook prices from the latest sales on a wide range of Apple's lineup via our price comparison technology which searches through the best retailers every day. All the newest MacBook models are covered of course, but we've also compared prices on some of the older MacBooks still readily available as you can save a lot of money by skipping back to an older model while still getting an excellent piece of tech.

All you need to do now is work out whether it’s a MacBook, a MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air that you want. We'll help though by telling you about each one of them.

If you're not quite set on a MacBook (they are rather pricey), then we have some alternative guides for you. Take a look at our selection of best laptops for other top performing machines or our cheap laptop deals for solid buys that won't break the bank as we search for great offers all year round. If the freshest MacBook prices are what you're after though, you'll find them all below.

If you're still not sorted with the deals below, you could always try the upcoming Black Friday shopping season. MacBook prices hold well, so there's no guarantee on a significant discount, but if one does appear we'll be shouting it over on our Black Friday deals guide.

Cheap MacBook Air sales

The best cheap MacBook Air (2019) deals

A modest improvement for the 2019 MacBook Air

CPU: 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit True Tone display with IPS technology | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56cm; W x D x H)

Now with True Tone display

Improved keyboard

No performance boosts

The MacBook Air 2019 is only marginally different from the 2018 version which it looks set to replace. And, sales aside, the 2019 MacBook prices are already a little cheaper at some stores, so it's generally worth trying to pick up this version instead.

The 2019 MacBook Air's main selling points over the 2018 model is the addition of the MacBook Pro's True Tone screen that automatically adjusts color temperatures on the screen depending on the ambient light of the room you're working in. A new third-generation Butterfly keyboard is less likely to see keys sticking or becoming unresponsive too, which has been an issue dogging multiple MacBooks in recent years.

The best cheap MacBook Air (2018) deals and prices

The classic is making a powerful comeback

CPU: Dual-core 8th-gen i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina display (2560x1600) | Storage: 128GB – 1.5TB SSD | Touch Bar: No | Ports: 2 USB-C Thunderbolts, 3.5mm audio

Improved screen

A big upgrade

No legacy ports

The MacBook Air 2018 includes the excellent Retina screen display from the far more expensive MacBook Pro models, and the bezels are 50% thinner than the previous generation of MacBook Air. The keyboard is four times as stable as before and the Force Touch trackpad is 20% bigger too, which is great for multi-touch interactions. Audio hasn't been overlooked, as the speakers are now 25% louder and a new mic array means asking Siri for assistance is easier. Touch ID has finally come to the Air series too meaning you can log in or verify purchases via a simple touch.

You also get two Thunderbolt ports, but legacy options have been removed, so you may want to consider our guides for the best USB-C adapters or the best USB-C hubs . Inside the gorgeous chassis, you get an upgraded 8th-gen dual-core processor, Intel UHD graphics and the SSDs now run 60% faster and support larger sizes than the 2017 line. We didn't expect the new MacBook Air's form factor to improve given it was already pleasingly discrete but it's now 10% smaller and a quarter of a pound lighter. The 2018 MacBook Air prices start higher than ones for the 2017 edition did, but we'll compare the latest deals for you below thanks to our engaged price comparison technology. Prices for the new MacBook Air 2018 start at $1199 / £1199 / AU$1849 for the entry level versions. So anything under that is a bonus for the newest member of the cheap MacBook Air family.

The best cheap MacBook Air (2017) sale prices

The older MacBook Air price is tempting

CPU: Dual-core 5th-gen i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 600 | RAM: 4GB - 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch LED display (1400x900) | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD | Touch Bar: No | Ports: 2 USB-C 3.0, Thunderbolt 2, SDXC, 3.5mm audio

Still a stunning piece of tech design

Far cheaper than the 2019 model

Chunky bezels

We have to admit, we thought Apple was done with the MacBook Air line after the Pro lineup became just as compact and almost as light. In 2017, Apple gave the 13-inch MacBook Air its first update since 2015. This meant you could get a much healthier 8GB of RAM instead of 4GB along with a processor upgrade to 1.8GHz (over 1.6GHz) making it much better at multi-tasking. Stock of this older MacBook Air will gradually run out at retailers as the newer model above phases it out, and MacBook prices could fluctuate due to its age. But while new stock is still available, this is your best bet for a cheap MacBook Air.

Cheap MacBook deals

The best cheap MacBook (2017) prices

Small and stylish

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core m3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch Retina (2,304 x 1,440) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.14~0.52in

Incredibly portable

Long battery life

Expensive

Apple didn't release a standard MacBook in 2018 or 2019, instead focusing on the Air and Pro lines, so this is the newest regular MacBook you can buy. The screen and compact dimensions on the 2017 MacBook are the same as the 2016 edition. The main improvement with the latest version is the inclusion of the 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors in either m3, i5 or i7 configurations. 2015 MacBook owners are the most likely to notice and appreciate the improvements, but if you're still looking for a cheap MacBook and the Air model doesn't provide the power you need, these MacBook prices could be for you.

The best cheap Macbook (2016) sale prices

Often the cheapest MacBook option

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core m3 – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch LED (2,304 x 1,440) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 11 x 7.8 x 0.5in

Still very capable

Looks fantastic

Can be very cheap nowadays

The internal specifications on the 2016 12-inch MacBook might be lagging behind the most recent version nowadays, but if you're not planning on pushing the device too hard with demanding tasks then it could be a great money-saving option for you.

While some of the cheapest prices might be reserved for refurbs, the 2016 MacBook is still a fantastic device and it's one of the most portable options in Apple's laptop lineup.

Cheap MacBook Pro prices

The best cheap MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) prices

The newest and most powerful MacBook Pro yet

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 555X – 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm

9th-generation processors

Sky-high configuration options

Very, very expensive

Lack of legacy ports

The newest 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 is strictly-speaking just the 2018 model stuffed with even more powerful spec. Depending on how much cash you're willing to splash, you can get up to 32GB of RAM with 9th-gen i7 6-core or i9 8-core processor options available too.

So yes, this is easily the most powerful MacBook Pro Apple has ever released, but unless you've got some seriously demanding professional-level kit that requires that much grunt, you're probably better off checking out some of the older, cheaper MacBook Pros models below instead and saving yourself some serious cash. There are also rumours of a 16-inch MacBook Pro coming soon, so you might want to hedge your bets until then.

The best cheap MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) prices

The best MacBook Pro ever made

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Touch Bar: Yes (on most models)

Performance upgrade

True Tone display

Better keyboard

Legacy ports cut

The 2018 version of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is the best yet, comes with the Touch Bar as standard on most models and features a range of improvements. The screen resolution may be the same with the excellent Retina display, but now there's True Tone technology inside that senses ambient lighting in the room or outdoors to adjust the brightness of the screen for the best possible picture. The keyboard is quieter and less 'clicky' too. You're getting the brand new 8th-gen Coffee Lake core processor and the quad-core CPUs have doubled the performance of the 2017 models. With more options for larger RAM too, options really open up for creatives and professionals with the MacBook Pro 2018. If you're looking for the best MacBook Pro prices for the highest performance, the 13-inch 2018 model may be for you.

The best cheap MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018) prices

The most powerful full-sized MacBook Pro

CPU: Six-core Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: Radeon Pro 555X with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, (2880 x 1800) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 4TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Touch Bar: Yes

An absolute powerhouse

Refined design features

Enormously expensive

The larger 15-inch version of the 2018 MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar is generally going to cost a fair bit more than the 13-inch model, but that's not just because of the larger screen. Apple have also pumped an impressive range of specs inside this bigger model. Increased RAM supports the extra processing power (a six core Coffee Lake processor), and larger SSD storage opens your MacBook Pro to even greater multitasking and more complex workflows.

The True Tone screen technology and quieter keyboard are also added improvements over the 2017 model. This really is a powerhouse laptop for designers and industry creatives. If you don't need all that gear though, we'd consider the cheap MacBook Pro 13-inch model. Or, you could always opt for an older MacBook Pro - prices are likely to be much better.

The best cheap MacBook Pro 13-inch (2017) deals [no Touch Bar]

The cheapest MacBook Pro still readily available

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core 7th-gen i5 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Touch Bar: No

Still very powerful

Large trackpad

Very light for a Pro

The older 13-inch MacBook Pros are amongst the cheaper options if you want to go Pro. These versions don't come with a Touch Bar which is something to factor in when comparing how much you'll save versus the added functionality the new tech could add to your work and computing life in general.

These are incredibly light for MacBook Pros, but they still pack an incredible punch with 2.3GHz and dual core processors ranging from i5 to i7. The trackpads are larger than older MacBook Pros too and you're getting fantastic Retina displays which still look stunning today. This is a cheap MacBook Pro price that reflects the age of the laptop but also maintains that Apple power to keep your older model running well.

