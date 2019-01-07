Some PUBG Mobile players have discovered dead zombies in Erangel map

At the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge tournament, Tencent Games announced its collaboration with the team RE_Games for the remake of Resident Evil 2. Since then, there have been rumors claiming that the game will introduce zombies, but we haven’t seen anything coming from the makers yet. Yes, we did see a tweet and a video on the official Twitter handle of the game.

Some players spotted black liquid (supposedly zombie blood) on floors with foot stains in Erangel map. After which, recently some players saw dead zombies lying at the isolated islands below Military Base area in Erangel (see cover image).

While we doubt any possibility of zombies against real players, it’s highly possible that we might see new Resident Evil themed in-game merchandise and more. We have seen similar in-match elements in the game previously during Halloween, where you could kill players using a special AKM to turn them into scarecrows. Even in Vikendi, players can collect bells to redeem special items during the holiday season.

Additionally, the latest rumors suggest that the upcoming 0.10.5 update will bring a new Zombie Mode, a new death cam feature and new weapons and vehicles. It is also speculated that the update might arrive sometime between January 18 to 20.