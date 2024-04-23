JMGO’s new 4K projector has a built-in gimbal so you can place it anywhere in your home

If you're looking for a direct light processing (DLP) projector that can go anywhere with minimum of fuss, JMGO could have just the thing for you. Its new N1S Ultra projector promises an easy setup thanks to its built-in gimbal, making it extremely flexible in terms of its positioning.

The all-new projector boasts 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, which is in line with a lot of the best 4K projectors we've tested and means it's ideal for nighttime viewing – unlike Samsung's The Freestyle 2nd Gen or the LG CineBeam Q, which are capped at 230 and 500 lumens, respectively.

It also promises high resolution, good color reproduction and wide compatibility. JMGO's N1S Ultra is a new version of the N1 Ultra, which currently retails at £1,895 / €2,157 (about $2,341), and will go on sale in late June 2024. And according to Notebookcheck.net the specifications are pretty impressive.

N1S Ultra projector: what to expect

The specs are expected to include a contrast ratio of 1,600:1 and 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color space. The three-laser setup is said to be capable of delivering a DeltaE deviation of less than one, so colors should be displayed with good accuracy. The projection ratio is 1.2:1 with a resolution of 4K, and with a 4.5kg (9.9lbs) weight it's fairly transportable.

The projector supports both DTS and Dolby Audio, with the latter delivered via twin 10-watt speakers that'll hardly rival your local theater but are more than fine for smaller spaces. Connectivity includes twin HDMI 2.0 ports, one with eARC and USB. Wi-Fi is Wi-Fi 6 and the operating system is Google TV.

Although the JMGO N1S Ultra is scheduled to be released in German in late June, we don't yet know about availability elsewhere. It was briefly listed on Aliexpress but that listing has since been cancelled and the Amazon Australia listing, which quoted a list price of AU$3,099, is not currently available.

JMGO doesn't currently feature in our best portable projector picks, where the likes of Epson, BenQ and JVC dominate. However, if the price is right this new projector could be an interesting option for your home theater.

