Samsung’s next Galaxy AI feature could revolutionize smartphone video

Back in February, Samsung Mobile boss TM Roh teased that more Galaxy AI features are on the horizon for compatible Galaxy devices, and now we’ve got a better idea of what one of these new Galaxy AI features might be.

According to serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe, “the key functional innovation of One UI 6.1.1 will be video AI.” One UI 6.1.1 refers to the next major Samsung software update, and while Ice Universe doesn’t elaborate on what “video AI” means, specifically, there’s a good chance that the term refers to either a generative AI-powered video editing tool, or some form of AI-powered video shooting assistance.

Ice Universe’s claim comes just hours after Samsung’s official X account again confirmed that new Galaxy AI features are in development: “Our collaboration with Google continues [...] Exciting things are coming up for the future of AI-powered Android and Galaxy experiences,” the company writes in a new post.

Our collaboration with @Google continues as we work towards a shared vision of delivering the best Android ecosystem of products and services. Exciting things are coming up for the future of AI-powered Android and Galaxy experiences. https://t.co/QNvFEiSq9uApril 25, 2024

At present, Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features includes Generative Edit, which lets you resize, remove or reposition objects in an image, and Instant Slow-Mo, which uses AI-powered frame generation to let you turn almost any regular video into a slow-motion video. Might this mystery “video AI” feature build on those creative tools by letting you retroactively edit the composition of videos? Or perhaps Samsung is preparing to roll out a full-blown text-to-video generator à la OpenAI's Sora.

Generative Edit lets you resize, remove or reposition objects in an image (Image credit: Samsung)

We won’t know for sure until Samsung confirms more details, but the company could use its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event to showcase this rumored One UI 6.1.1 feature (since One UI 6.1 was unveiled at Samsung’s previous Galaxy Unpacked event in January). The latest leaks suggest that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10, so hopefully we don’t have too long to wait.

In any case, Samsung’s assertion that new Galaxy AI features are on the way will come as a welcome reminder to Samsung Galaxy S24 owners of their new phones’ longevity. Samsung is committing to seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates for every phone in the Galaxy S24 line, but it’s exciting to hear that these phones will continue to be improved, rather than just maintained.

Perhaps this mystery “video AI'' feature will come to a handful of previous-generation Galaxy phones, too. Samsung Galaxy S23 phones received every Galaxy AI feature two months after they debuted on the Galaxy S24 line, so we’re inclined to believe that the same will be true of any new Galaxy AI features. For a device-by-device breakdown of the current state of Galaxy AI feature compatibility, check out our Samsung Galaxy AI compatibility explainer.

