Samsung shares temporary fix for Galaxy S23 One UI 6.1 touchscreen issue

On April 4, we reported that several Samsung Galaxy S23 users had been left with “totally unresponsive” touchscreens after downloading One UI 6.1 on their devices, but Samsung has now acknowledged the problem, identified the cause, and issued a temporary fix.
In a new post published to its Korean Community website (via Phandroid), Samsung blames “compatibility issues with some Google app features”, specifically Google Discover, for the irregular touchscreen behavior triggered by One UI 6.1. In other words, Google’s Discover feature – i.e. the part of Google Search that displays bespoke content – isn’t correctly optimized for Samsung’s latest software update.
As for how to fix this frustrating touchscreen issue (at least temporarily), Samsung says the following: “You can improve the problem by temporarily updating the Google app to the latest version, deleting the app's data, and then restarting your phone.” We’ll walk you through how to do that below.
Take out the trash
To update the Google app, head to the Google Play Store and search for it. Tap ‘Update’ as you would do normally. Next, you’ll want to delete the data you just downloaded. To do this, head into Settings, select ‘Applications’, then select ‘Google’. Tap ‘Storage’, then the ‘Delete data’ icon in the bottom left corner of the screen (it looks like a dustpan).
All being well, that should eliminate any touchscreen slowdown you’re experiencing, though we’d advise against jumping back into Google Discover for the time being until Samsung rolls out a more substantial, permanent fix (once you start using the feature again, it’ll start collecting more data, which could cause the issue to reoccur).
That said, if you can’t resist scrolling through TechRadar’s Google Discover-friendly content before Samsung does so (we don’t blame you), you may be able to repeat the aforementioned steps to quash the issue again.
You might also like...
- Samsung’s first budget foldable could cost less than the Galaxy S24
- Android's big Find My Device upgrade could finally launch soon
- Nubia's affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival gets a launch date
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.