Android's big Find My Device upgrade could finally launch soon thanks to iOS 17.5

Google's upgraded Find My Device network will feature support for offline Android devices and third-party trackers, but despite being announced way back at Google IO 2023, Google opted to delay its rollout until Apple has added unknown tracker alerts to its own Find My network.

Thankfully, after almost a year of waiting, it looks like the iPhone giant could be about to do just that: according to 9to5Mac, the first iOS 17.5 beta features code relating to new anti-stalking measures that could pave the way for the long-awaited release of Google’s new-and-improved Find My Device network.

Specifically, the iOS 17.5 beta contains “strings” detailing how iPhones will be able to detect – and encourage users to disable – third-party trackers, even if they’re not certified on Apple’s proprietary Find My network (currently, iOS can only detect unwanted location-tracking devices that are certified on Apple’s proprietary Find My network).

One of the new warning messages identified in the iOS 17.5 beta reads as follows: “This item isn’t certified on the Apple Find My network. You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item.”

When might it launch?

Apple's current Find My network can't yet detect non-certified trackers (Image credit: TechRadar)

This new anti-stalking measure isn’t actually enabled in the iOS 17.5 beta, but we’d expect future betas – and indeed the finished iOS 17.5 product – to feature a fully formed version of Apple’s new Find My feature.

Judging by past iOS update release schedules, iOS 17.5 proper could begin rolling out as early as May, at which point Google would be free to roll out its upgraded Find My Device network to compatible devices.

Incidentally, Google just set May 14 as the date for its Google IO 2024 showcase, so all things being well, the company could tout its upgraded Find My Device network as being a key part of Android 15, whose announcement will likely dominate that event.

If so, we’d expect the Google Pixel 9 – which is all but certain to launch with Android 15 in October this year – to be the first phone to benefit from the upgraded Find My Device network, with the Google Pixel 8 series following shortly after.