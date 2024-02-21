'We’re only getting started': Samsung CEO says more Galaxy AI features are coming

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line only came to market last month, but Samsung is keen to remind new and prospective Galaxy S24 owners that features like Generative Edit and Circle to Search are just the tip of the AI iceberg.

In a new blog post by Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Experience, Roh Tae-moon (also known as TM Roh), the company clarifies that more Galaxy AI features are currently in development for compatible Galaxy devices.

“We’re only getting started,” Roh writes. “While developing the Galaxy S24 series, we had many ideas and concepts that we wanted to bring to life. Galaxy users will be able to enjoy more Galaxy AI features that build on these ideas and concepts over time as Samsung continuously enhances and grows the mobile AI experience.”

This isn’t new information, per se; Samsung executive Patrick Chomet previously spoke on the company’s lofty ambitions for AI when asked about his dream Galaxy AI feature. But Roh’s assertion that Galaxy users “will be able to enjoy more Galaxy AI features over time” will no doubt come as a welcome reminder to Galaxy S24 owners of their new phones’ longevity (Samsung is committing to seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates for every phone in the Galaxy S24 line).

Image 1 of 2 AI photo editing on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung) Tone Tweak on the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Samsung)

Roh’s blog post also contains a few snippets of new information. He confirms, for instance, that Galaxy AI tech is expanding to wearable devices soon, as well as other device categories in the future: “Select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners."

Roh also elaborates on the reasoning behind Samsung’s decision to have Galaxy AI function through a mixture of on-device and cloud-based AI. “It’s important to raise the standards of security and privacy in this new era of data-intensive mobile experiences,” he writes. “That is one of the reasons we’ve taken a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. Besides ensuring seamless usability, this lets users limit some features to function entirely on-device, giving them greater control over what they do with their data.

"We remain committed to enhancing Galaxy device security and privacy by providing users with transparency and choice,” Roh concludes.

So, the future is bright for Galaxy AI – though it’s worth noting that Galaxy AI features will only remain free to Galaxy S24 users until the end of 2025 (and different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties). As for how much Samsung could charge users to continue using Galaxy AI features after that point, the jury is out, but Galaxy S24 owners can rest assured that they’re safe from the Samsung taxman for at least two more years.

For our full verdict on Samsung’s latest handsets, check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, hands-on Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review.