Spotify just launched a quiz to reveal your K-Pop persona – which band member are you?

There are many reasons why Spotify is one of the best music streaming services, and one of them is the service’s unique quizzes and interactive features. Its latest feature, Your K-Pop Persona, is pitched at fans of the increasingly popular genre, allowing you to find out which role you’d assume in a K-Pop band.

Available until May 10, Spotify’s K-Pop Persona quiz is designed to celebrate the genre and K-Pop fans alike. Much like its other features, such as Playlist in a Bottle, Your K-Pop Persona can be found in the Spotify app and presents you with five questions that will use your answers to generate your persona from one of the five band roles: Main Visual, a Main Vocal, a Main Rapper, a Main Dancer, or a Trainee.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Once you’re in, you’ll be faced with questions that get you to tap into your position as a K-Pop stan, from surface-level prompts “What’s your favorite thing about K-Pop?”, to behavior-centric questions such as “Someone disrespects your ult bias – how do you react?”. The quiz slides also adopt a vibrant Y2K PC desktop aesthetic – fitting for K-Pop’s colorful sound.

Your K-Pop Persona is the latest feature introduced by Spotify to enhance its interactive and social experiences. Two of its other recent additions, Song Psychic and the fun, self-reflecting Daylist, reinforce the social media shareability of Spotify. Your K-Pop Persona does this too, while also playing up to the genre’s growing popularity, with Spotify sharing that K-Pop has seen a soaring 360% global increase in the service since 2018.

Spotify recognizes that Swifities aren’t the only passionate fans out there

(Image credit: Spotify)

If you’re not familiar with the lore and lingo of the K-Pop world, the term ‘persona’ is used by fans to identify individual members and the role they play in the band. So what sets this interactive feature apart from others is its direct homage to the specific music fandom.

Your K-Pop Persona is easy to locate and navigate. You can find it by visiting the Spotify site, or by typing ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ into Spotify’s search hub. From there, your journey to discovering your role in the band begins.

One after the other, five questions will appear and you can go back and forth to change your answers. Once you’re satisfied with your choices, lock your answers in and Spotify will calculate your persona and present you with a photo card that you can post to your social media accounts – unless you’re too embarrassed to show the world that you’ve been deemed a Trainee, and not quite at Main Visual icon status.

