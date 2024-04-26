The latest and top-rated MacBook Air M3 plummets to its lowest price yet

We awarded it five stars. It's top of our guide to the best laptop you can buy today. It's now available for a record-low price. Need we say anything more about the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)?

The latest MacBook Air is down to a new record-low price of $989 at Amazon. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine. Price check – Best Buy: $999

