Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal - find stock now

If you're looking for where to pre-order PlayStation Portal then we have you covered. Interest in Sony's latest handheld gaming device has intensified recently, particularly in the last few weeks leading to its release, and many people are looking to nail down a PS Portal pre-order to ensure they're going remote at the earliest opportunity.

For many folks, particularly those who mainly play on PS5, the PlayStation Portal accessory could be a revolutionary device, opening up extra gaming opportunities and time. I'm incredibly excited about it and it's going to be perfect for my life from a use-case perspective. Also, given its form factor, having been designed around a DualSense controller it's going to be brilliant for me, and others, from an accessibility perspective - I don't even care that it's not got Bluetooth, given what it'll offer me.

As a result of such attractions, and despite an initial wave of skepticism, PlayStation Portal pre-orders have proved very popular. So much so that several retailers have run out of stock at times. As a result, in the week before it launches, we're here to help and guide you to the right place to snag a PlayStation Portal pre-order.

Aside from the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, pre-ordering the PlayStation Portal could be one of the most exciting acquisitions that fans can make in the run-up to the holidays - but it's getting harder to nail down your PS Portal pre-order as stock is down to just a few retailers. With stock fluctuating wildly, we recommend you keep checking all these links and retailers too if your head is turned in this last week before the device's launch.

We've covered all the go-to stockists and retailers that are worth looking at right now below, but if you're looking for a quick snapshot, our price-finding tech will give you the best price, deal, and availability it can find just below before we get into it.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal - US

Pre-order at Newegg - $199.99

It looks like Newegg is the only retailer away from PlayStation Direct to still have stock. We recommend heading there immediately to secure your unit.

Pre-order at PlayStation Direct - $199.99

The official PlayStation Direct storefront has remained well stocked since the Portal's announcement it seems, so this is still a good bet for placing a pre-order.

Pre-order at Amazon - $199.99 (currently out of stock)

The retail behemoth still says out of stock, but has had stock come and go on the regular recently so is still worth a bookmark and a re-check in the coming days to see if stock returns (from failed pre-orders or new waves).

Pre-order at Walmart- $199.99 (currently out of stock)

Up until very recently, this was the retailer to have stock in so we'd say it's not a bad idea to keep an eye on Walmart this week if you prefer to shop there.

Pre-order at Best Buy - $199.99 (currently out of stock)

Best Buy also had stock levels go up and down in the past couple of weeks, and given that said stock can depend on where you live, it's a good idea to keep this one regularly refreshed.

Pre-order at GameStop - $199.99 (currently out of stock)

The game-specialist retailer did have stock for a long while and has seen fluctuations in recent weeks so is worth a bookmark and keeping an eye on.

Pre-order at Target - $199.99 (currently out of stock)

Target has seen stock so is a worth while candidate to keep an eye on given the current state of affairs - though we think one of the above retailers is perhaps slightly more likely to get stock first.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal - UK

Pre-order at Game - £199.99

Heading up stock availability in the UK is the video game specialist retailer, Game - as many would have predicted. This store's stock, as far as we know, hasn't fluctuated at all since the listing became active, so looks like the current best bet right now.

Pre-order at PlayStation Direct - £199.99

Also not having stock fluctuation issues is the official UK PlayStation Direct store - another solid place to place a PlayStation pre-order right now, just days before launch.

Pre-order at Amazon - £199.99 (currently out of stock)

Many UK shoppers' go-to retailer has seen its PS Portal stock go up and down, particularly in the last couple of weeks. As with the PS5 stock problems, however, it's worth keeping an eye on this page as it can change very quickly.

Pre-order at Very - £199.99 (currently out of stock)

Another popular retailer in the UK for gaming, Very too has no stock right now it seems, but it has been coming and going. One to keep an eye on.

Pre-order at Currys - £199.99 (currently out of stock)

Always worth a look in the UK, electrical specialist and huge stockist of many things, Currys, has had stock recently. Definitely one to check as local stores' stock can be a factor here.

So there you have it, those are the best places to try right now to place a PlayStation Portal pre-order. We'll do our best to keep the page updated to direct you to the best places to try as stock levels change, and in case you need a last quickfire look, here's our price finding tech again to give you another look.

