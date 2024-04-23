Best Buy is slashing prices on our best-rated OLED TVs - save over $1,000 while you can

Thanks to Best Buy's massive sale, there's never been a better time to buy an OLED display. The retailer has surprised us by slashing prices on some of our best-rated OLED TVs, with over $1,000 in savings from Samsung and LG.



I've listed the best OLED TV deals from Best Buy below, which include a range of features, prices, and sizes. Most importantly, though, all of the OLED displays have been discounted to record-low prices, which means we've never seen a better deal.

Some highlights include our best-rated TV, the stunning 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED, on sale for $1,499.99, the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV down to a fantastic price of $1,499.99 and Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99.



Shop more of today's best OLED TV deals at Best Buy below, and keep in mind these are fantastic offers on premium OLED displays with rare discounts that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales.

Best Buy OLED TV sale: today's best deals

LG B3 Series 55-inch TV: was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest OLED TV features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's offer from Best Buy brings the 55-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,099.99.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's sale has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,499.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,500, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model just dropped to a new record-low price of $1,499.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,100 price cut.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has given Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV its first discount and reduced it to $1,799.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 77-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,299.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support. Today's sale from Best Buy brings the 77-inch model down to $3,299.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

