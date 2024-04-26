Best Buy's huge 3-day sale just went live - shop the 15 best tech deals from $59.99

Best Buy is giving us a Friday treat by launching a massive 3-day sale with huge savings on best-selling OLED TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, and smart home tech. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through the sale and hand-picked the 15 best offers worth knowing about.



While Best Buy frequently launches weekend sales, I'm very impressed with today's offers, thanks to record-low prices on some of this year's best-selling tech gadgets from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, Dell, HP, and Beats. You can find the best-ever offers that you won't find at competing retailers.

Some of my favorite bargains include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for just $299, our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, down to an all-time low price of $1,499.99, and the MacBook Air M1 on sale for only $699.



Shop more of the best deals below, and keep in mind that Best Buy's 3-day sale ends Sunday at midnight, and many of these prices won't be around when the sale expires.

Best Buy 3-dale: today's 15 best deals

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Best Buy. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

HP 17.3-inch laptop: was $549.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price on a 17.3-inch Windows laptop from HP, on sale for just $329.99. You're getting a bigger screen size with an anti-glare panel, plus a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 256GB SSD.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of just $249.99. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Touch laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The versatile Dell Inspiron 14 is getting a $300 price cut, now down to $699.99. The impressive combination of a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine. You're also getting a 14-inch Touch display and a 360-degree hinge that can transform your device into four modes.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,799.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Get Dell's powerful XPS 15 laptop on sale for $2,199.99 thanks to today's massive $600 discount. Named as one of our best laptops, the XPS 15 packs a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics, a 13th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size display, the best-selling Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $219.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $100 off the highly-rated Beats Studio Pro headphones. As with all Beats headphones, these cans look beautiful and come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it comes to features like personalized spatial audio.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal brings the price down to a record-low of just $299.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is on sale for just $399.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and Best Buy has it down to a record-low price of just $699.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M3 laptop: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

The all-new MacBook Air M3 is getting a $100 discount at Best Buy's 3-day sale. The MacBook Air features a 13-inch liquid retina display packed in a sleek, lightweight design, Apple's powerful M3 chip for speedy performance and 18 hours of battery life.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model just dropped to a new record-low price of $1,499.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,100 price cut.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's sale has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,499.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,500, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung QN90C 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $2,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 75-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,999.99.

