Beat the tariffs with Best Buy's weekend sale: Switch 2, cheap TVs, laptops, and more

Best Buy's weekend sale arrives at good time, with incoming US tariffs on global trade sparking uncertainty around the price of many products, including tech devices.
Many analysts think we'll see price hikes on consumer electronics, which makes this a great time to take advantage of Best Buy's latest deals, including record-low prices on TVs, laptops, headphones, and Apple devices – plus, you can be one of the first in line to pick up the new Nintendo Switch.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've combed through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals. I've selected best-selling tech devices, most of which we've reviewed here at TechRadar, from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, HP, Dell, and Beats.
The best deals from Best Buy's sale are on TVs, thanks to clearance prices on last year's best-selling displays. A few highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,399.99, Insignia's 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $449.99 and LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $459.99.
Other highlights from Best Buy's sale include Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $749.99 and the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99.
Shop more of Best Buy's top offers below – and keep in mind that while it's not guaranteed that tech prices will rise in the coming months, today's deals offer incredible value at any time of the year, so either way you're walking away with a bargain.
Best Buy weekend sale - the 19 best deals
Nintendo Switch 2: pre-orders begin Wednesday, April
9
It's official. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live on April 9. You can also pre-order your system and pick it up at a Best Buy store on Thursday, June 5, at 12:01 AM ET. While there are no pre-order deals right now, you can get a $20 bonus reward for every $150 spent on select Nintendo games and gear as a Best Buy Plus or Total member.
Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.
Best Buy has a $150 discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.
You rarely see a laptop with 4GB of RAM for under $200, so this HP Chromebook 15 is an excellent bargain. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.
There's a $270 discount on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you have enough power and storage space for everyday jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
This HP Envy 16 is a powerful and surprisingly affordable 2-in-1 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals available at Best Buy. With its Intel Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, it has enough power to easily handle all of your computing needs. Plus, you have the flexibility to flip the 16-inch screen around to use the device in tablet mode for easier web browsing and watching videos.
Best Buy's weekend sale features this slightly older but excellent value-for-money high-end machine from Dell. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a powerful all-around laptop to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times, and decent battery life.
This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is now available for just $749.99. This version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and using a word processor. It also has the power for some more demanding creativity and productivity tasks.
Named as the best laptop for students in our best laptop guide, Apple's MacBook Air M2 is down to $899, which is within $50 of the lowest-ever price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99 - a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
A 65-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but this is an excellent option if you're on a tight budget and want a big display to watch your favorite team.
The TCL Q5 4K TV boasts incredible QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, so you are guaranteed to have everything required for gaming, sports, and fast-paced action films. Gamers will be pleased with the 120Hz refresh rate and TCL's Game Accelerator 240. This is an impressive TV for the price that anyone on a budget should put at the top of their Final Four viewing list.
A big-screen QLED display for only $349.99 is an unheard-of price. Insignia's QF Series QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology, resulting in bold, bright colors and life-like images. You're also getting Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99, thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99 - a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
If you're looking for a bi-screen budget TV to watch the Final Four, this Insignia 75-inch display is an incredible deal at only $449.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.
This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.
