Amazon has a ton of cheap tech gadgets on sale – I've found the 13 best ones

While Amazon device deals are typically reserved for holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, the retailer has some cheap tech gadget deals right now with prices starting at just $19.99. You can save up to 45% on Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells and 4K TVs. I've gone through Amazon's device deals and rounded up the 13 best ones just below.



All the tech gadgets listed below include impressive offers and record-low prices on best-selling older models and brand-new devices. Some of the best deals include Amazon's 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $399.99, the all-new Blink Mini 2 marked down to $29.99, and the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech gadgets below, all of which are limited-time offers that will expire soon. Amazon device deals are rare, so if you want to pick up a handy gadget before Prime Day, today's sale is a great opportunity.

Amazon's 13 best deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at Amazon's Prime Day sale and the retailer has the compact security camera down to just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device deal is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $19.99, which is $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's tech gadgets sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $69.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.95 now $119.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is down to $119.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You'll also be able to see more from your doorbell with the head-to-toe HD+ video, which will give you an expanded field of view.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet is down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's 29% discount. You're getting an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $249.99 now $178.99 at Amazon

Another budget small display is Amazon's 40-inch 2-Series TV, which is on sale for a record-low price of $178.99. While the Amazon 2-Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $399.99.

