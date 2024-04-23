New Google TV 4K streaming stick tipped to land soon – and it could come with a new remote

The original Chromecast with Google TV 4K might be getting an upgrade, with Google apparently set to finally give us a new streaming stick nearly four years after the current model arrived.

This news comes via 9to5Google, who say an unnamed source has shared that Google is ready to launch an improved Chromecast with Google TV. Details are overall fairly light, but apparently it will boast a 4K resolution and have a new remote.

This new remote rumor is supported by an Android TV 14 beta leak. Included in the update is a video which shows a remote with a pill shape – just like the current Chromecast with Google TV 4K – but with a wildly different button layout. This includes the volume buttons being moved from the side to the front face, and the addition of a new star button, which is believed to be a customizable shortcut.

(Image credit: 9to5Google / Google)

Beyond what’s been leaked – and assuming the rumors are true – it seems very likely the device would launch with the aforementioned Android TV 14 OS and a new chipset. That's likely to be the Amlogic S905X5 that was shown off in September 2023, as it’s the latest version of the chipset used by the current Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

We could also see improved RAM and storage – which are useful for running and installing more apps on your TV dongle. However, if Google wants to keep the new Chromecast at roughly the same price point as it predecessor – it launched at $49.99 / £59.99 / AU$99 – then we may be stuck with 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of storage.

As for a release date, there’s no telling when we might see the new device, but a launch this year is certainly plausible – likely even, given the leaker's comments saying Google's ready to let the new model loose.

Google I/O 2024 is due on May 14, so perhaps alongside the software and Google Pixel 8a announcements we’re expecting we may also hear something about a new Chromecast. We’ll just have to wait and see, but if you're looking to buy a streaming stick you might want to hold off in case a new one's announced.

