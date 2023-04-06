Mother's Day sales 2023: today's best deals

Mother's Day will be here before you know it, which means retailers have launched Mother's Day sales that you can shop right now. You'll find deals on everything from jewelry, smartwatches, flowers, tablets, and clothing from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, Macy's, and more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide with today's best Mother's Day sales happening online.



Below, we've categorized the best Mother's Day sales into easy-to-navigate sections, including gift ideas, smartwatches, fashion and jewelry, and flowers. We've also hand-picked today's stand-out deals on the Apple Watch, Fitbit, air fryers, tablets, AirPods, and more. So whether you're looking for a special gift for mom, browsing to treat yourself, or just looking for a good bargain, our Mother's Day sale roundup has you covered.



Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 14 this year, which means we should start to see more retailers launch official promotions, especially after this year's Easter sales expire. We'll be updating this page with all the top offers as soon as they drop, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the best bargains around the web.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $128.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Walmart's Mother's Day sale has the ultra-thin activity tracker on sale for $128.95, which is the best deal you can find right now.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

E-readers are always popular items in Mother's Day sales and Amazon has the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite down to a record-low price of $109.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, and a battery that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $199 now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Treat yourself or your mom to the best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus espresso maker on sale for $149.99 at Amazon. You can make a creamy, rich cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button, and you can select from the wide range of capsules available from Nespresso.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A smartwatch makes a great Mother's Day gift, and Amazon has the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 this week - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still boasts a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features. These make the latest SE easily the best-value Apple Watch on the market right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We don't expect the earbuds to drop any further at Amazon's official Presidents' Day sale, so we recommend grabbing this record-low price today.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: $129.99 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular during holiday sales, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $99. The four-quart air fryer has over 39,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrates food for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $89.99. You're getting a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $119.99 now $59.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the top-rated Instant Solo coffee maker on sale for $67.94 - the lowest price we've seen. The single-serve coffee maker brews a cup in just 90 seconds using convenient K-Cup pods and features three different sizes so you can adjust your brew strength.

