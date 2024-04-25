The price of one of the fastest gaming SSD cards keeps on free falling - now it's under $155

Crucial T705 is known as one of the fastest and best SSDs on the market, specifically the gaming PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Lately, its price has been plummeting, which is good news for gamers who may have been looking for a more affordable card that offers incredible performance for its price.

Right now, the Crucial T705 PCIe 5.0 SSD is on sale for $154.99 on Amazon. This is the first time the SSD has dipped by 35% - its lowest price ever. Over six weeks, the retail price has dropped by $85, which is quite impressive. In our review, we awarded it a four and a half out of five stars due to its excellent performance. And with it at its lowest price, this is a deal you need to take advantage of.

Today's best Crucial T705 SSD deal

Crucial T705 PCIe 5.0 SSD: was $239.99 now $154.99 on Amazon

This is one of the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD cards on the market, boasting a phenomenal speed of nearly 14,400MB/s sequential read speeds. It's normally expensive but this 35% discount brings the price point to its lowest price ever, which is far more affordable.

The Crucial T705 has dipped quite a bit since its original price point of $240. This 1TB PCIe 5.0 is ideal for hardcore and professional gamers with nearly 14,400MB/s sequential read speeds. If you get one with a heatsink, it's even more effective, though this version doesn't come with one.

As a downside, it's still a bit pricey, avoiding the best cheap SSD moniker, though much more affordable than before. It can also run hot, which means your PC build should be well-equipped to cool it down if you don't get the model outfitted with a heatsink.

