Fujifilm's next budget camera may house surprisingly powerful hardware

New information on Fujifilm’s next camera, the X-T50, has recently leaked providing some insight into its performance. According to Fuji Rumors, the device will sport in-body image stabilization (IBIS). This feature will reduce the amount of camera shake to ensure crystal-clear photographs. It’s a piece of tech that can also be found on the higher-end Fujifilm X-T5. What's more, the X-T50 is said to house a 40 MP X-Trans V image sensor just like its counterpart

This could mean the new camera might perform just as well as the X-T5, capable of taking the same level of high-quality photographs. However, as NotebookCheck points out, this is unlikely since the X-T50 is supposed to be a budget model. Fujifilm won’t want to cannibalize sales of the X-T5 so the publication theorizes that the company will hold back their new device in some way.

The X-T50 could house older hardware like the X Processor 4 instead of the more recent X Processor 5. Certain functions, like the SD card slot, may be “significantly degraded.” NotebookCheck doesn't expand on this idea, but it could mean there'll only be a single SD card slot onboard, for example. Little cuts like these would keep prices low.

Possible pricing

Because the X-T50 is slated to receive a hardware upgrade, there’s a good chance it’ll still cost more than the $900 X-T30 II. No word on how much it’ll cost. That X-Trans sensor and IBIS implementation will bump up the price tag regardless of any cost cutting measures by Fujifilm.

We won’t have to wait long to receive more details. Fuji Rumors claims the X-T50 will be officially announced on May 16 at the company’s X Summit event taking place in Sydney, Australia. Alongside it will be the Fujiflim GFX100SII and the Fujinon XF14-50mm f/2.8-4.8 kit lens. Little is known about either although images for the latter did surface. Sources close to the publication state it’ll receive features normally found on “higher-end lenses” like an internal zoom mechanism.

Until then, check out TechRadar's list of the best camera for 2024.

