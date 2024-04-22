Missed out on the Fujifilm X100VI? New leak suggests the next best thing could land soon

The Fujifilm X-T30 II (above) looks increasingly likely to be getting a successor soon

The first leaked image of a Fujifilm X-T50 has appeared on Weibo

It only shows the camera's logo but hints at an imminent launch

Fujifilm's next X Summit event is scheduled for May 16

The staggering popularity of the Fujifilm X100VI means it can be tricky figuring out where to buy one, but a new leak suggests another small, retro Fujifilm camera could launch soon – and it could be the more versatile choice.

As spotted by Fuji Rumors, the first image of the rumored Fujifilm X-T50 has appeared on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Well, when we say image, we mean a somewhat blurry close-up of the camera's name below a Fujifilm dial on the camera's top-left corner.

That doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but it does make the rumored arrival of the Fujifilm X-T50 (which would replace one of the world's best travel cameras, the Fujfilm X-T30 II) look increasingly likely.

Last week, Fujifilm announced that its next X Summit event – where it typically announces new products – will be on May 16 in Sydney, Australia. And while there's no official schedule for the event, recent speculation from Fuji Rumors suggests that the X-T50 and a new XF16-50mm f/2.8-4.5 kit lens are the most likely arrivals.

There would likely be significant differences between the Fujifilm X100VI and X-T50. The X100VI is a fixed-lens compact camera, so you're stuck with its 23mm f/2 lens. That's part of its compact charm, but it can also be limiting unless you're happy to use its in-camera crop modes.

If the X-T50 follows the usual X-T series style, it'll be like a miniature version of the Fujifilm X-T5 with interchangeable lenses. And given the latter is one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy right now, that could make it a very popular choice indeed for keen amateurs.

X100VI vs X-T50: which would be best?

A rough idea of the size difference between the Fujfilm X100VI (left) and the current X-T30 II (right). (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X100VI's fixed lens means it sneaks into our guide to the best compact cameras, where it's currently in the number one spot. But the X-T series isn't much bigger than Fuji's hit camera – the current X-T30 II, for example, is actually narrower (by 10mm) and not much taller, even if it is 14mm thicker.

The X-T series also comes with a much bigger viewfinder and the option of interchangeable lenses, making it more versatile. You can pair it with a little lens like the XF23mm f/2 for a similar experience to the X100VI but also get the option of switching to a different focal length or even a zoom.

The X-T30 II's small size means there is a limit to the kinds of lenses you can comfortably pair it with, and the X100VI is undoubtedly more of a purist's choice with a classic design. But if you're looking for a small travel camera or one that's ideal for family or street shooting, we'd recommend waiting to see what Fujifilm announces at its next X-Summit.

There haven't been any specific X-T50 specs leaks yet, but it's fair to assume that it would adopt Fujifilm's latest fifth-generation 40MP sensor and X-Processor 5 (the same as the X100VI). And with virtually no rumors about new models in Fujifilm's X-E or X-Pro lines, the X-T50 could be the most promising option for fans of small, APS-C mirrorless cameras.