Fujifilm X-T50 rumored to follow up the in-demand X100VI – and it could be the better buy

If the Fujifilm X100VI has caught your eye but it's a little out of your budget or you're not keen on a potential lengthy pre-order wait, there could be another low-cost alternative on the horizon – the rumored Fujifilm X-T50.

According to Fujifilm Rumors, the 'fifth generation' model will replace the out-of-stock Fujifilm X-T30 II that was launched in September 2021 as a minor refresh of the X-T30 from 2019, and it could include some of the same tech found in cameras like the Fujifilm X-T5 and yes, the X100VI.

It'll sit below the X-T5 in Fujifilm's budget-friendly, retro-styled line of cameras that have often featured in our best travel cameras guide and is a potentially tantalizing mix of value, style, and powerful features for those wanting an X100VI alternative.

The X-T30 II list price is around half that of the X100VI (and X-T5), though if you're new to the line you'll need to fork out for a lens to go with it, too. It'll probably be available bundled with a kit lens, but if you want to recreate the X100VI experience, there are pancake lenses available.

We rate the Fujifilm X-T30 II as an excellent travel camera, and a potential successor could be one of Fujifilm's most popular cameras yet. (Image credit: Future)

With the money saved – we don't know what the potential X-T50 would cost but probably a little over the body only $899 / £799 / AU$1,149 for an X-T30 II (which as a reminder is out-of-stock) – you'd have plenty left over to pick up a lens of your choice.

And that's part of the X-T30 II line's appeal; unlike the X100VI the lens isn't built-in. I personally would've preferred the X100VI with a slightly wider lens, which is what you can get with the rumored X-T50. That could be a great pairing with the pancake 18mm f/2 R lens (£549).

There are other Fujifilm X series lenses to give you a similar experience to the X100VI's compact fixed focal length optic, including the 27mm f/2.8 WR (£419), but the 23mm f/2 R WR (£429) that is technically like-for-like with the X100VI's built-in lens is bulkier.

As for the rumored X-T50, there are virtually no details about it on Fuji Rumors. We expect it to also get the 40MP APS-C sensor and Fujifilm's latest autofocus. It should be a solid upgrade over the dated X-T30 II and represent the most cost-effective way to get Fujifilm's retro camera experience; shooting mode dials and film simulation modes.

This rumor is certainly one we'll be keeping an eye on as more details unfold.