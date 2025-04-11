Fujifilm's quirky new compact just leaked – and it could be 2025's most fun camera

New leaks suggest the Fujifilm X-Half will be even smaller than the recent X-M5, which is a tiny little vlogging camera.

New leaks have given us our first glimpse of the Fujifilm 'X-Half'

The half-frame compact camera would be a first for Fujifilm

It'll seemingly combine digital half-frame shots with a retro design

Fujifilm has never exactly followed the herd, but even by its standards the company's next compact camera will be an eccentric one – if new rumors about the so-called 'X-Half' are to be believed.

Fuji Rumors recently shared what it claims is the first leaked image of the camera, and has now followed that up with new post that gives it a name. The X-Half, it seems, will be a compact camera with 1-inch sensor that rivals the many half-frame cameras that have become popular among young snappers in recent years.

What is half-frame? As the Pentax 17 and Kodak Ektar H35 show, the format –traditionally found on 35mm film cameras – sees shots taken in vertical format, effectively giving you twice as many photos from a roll a film. The X-Half's twist, according to rumors, is that it'll be digital and, potentially, a bit more desirable than those two cameras.

Another reason why half-frame cameras are popular is because they easily let you create 'diptych' images, or two side-by-side frames. This lets you juxtapose two different angles on the same subject, which is a very social media-friendly trick. To help you compose these shots, Fuji Rumors claims the X-Half will have a vertical LCD on its rear panel.

Like Fujifilm's other big hits – notably the Fujifilm X100VI – the X-Half will also seemingly again blend digital convenience with film-like charm. The leaked specs include an optical viewfinder (which should keep the price down, compared to an EVF), a retro, Leica-like design, and a few manual controls including an exposure compensation dial. It'll also apparently have a fixed lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

There's unfortunately no rumored released date for the X-Half yet. But with speculation on the rise, it seems possible that Fujifilm could launch it in time for the summer seasons in the US and UK – assuming tariff-related complications don't derail it.

Analysis: A fun idea, if not for the hardcore Fuji faithful

The recent Fujifilm GFX100RF (above) sits somewhere towards the opposite end of the scale to the rumored X-Half (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

With many Fujifilm fans patiently waiting for more 'serious' cameras, like an X-Pro 4, these X-Half rumors probably aren't what many have been waiting for – but I'm happy to see something new on the horizon.

While the idea of a digital half-frame camera seems odd on paper – after all, you don't need to worry about saving film costs with digital – the X-Half could definitely find an audience among those who want a retro sidekick that's different from their smartphones, but easier to use than the best film cameras.

In that sense, it'll likely have more in common with Fujifilm's Instax series than pricier pro models like the GFX100RF. If it is Fujifilm's next launch, you could see it as the perfect flip-side to the latter, which is a medium format powerhouse that costs $4,899 / £4,699 / AU$8,799. The X-Half could, instead, be a compact that caters to a new, younger audience who want something with a bit more substance than an Instax.

That may leave Fuji fans who sit in between those two extremes feeling a little unloved, but a Fujifilm X-E5 is still rumored to be en route in 2025. For now, it seems Fujifilm is doing what originally brought it such big success in the early days of mirrorless cameras – hopping on new photographic trends with its own unique twist.