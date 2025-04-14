Fujifilm may have asked retailers to suspend orders of three cameras

Rumors suggest the X100VI, GFX100RF and X-M5 are affected

The move could be tariff-related – we've asked Fujifilm for a response

The Fujifilm X100VI hasn't been easy to find at the best of times since it launched just over a year ago – but the compact camera could soon become genuinely impossible to buy new in the US, according to new rumors.

An anonymous source has apparently told Fuji Rumors that Fujifilm recently "contacted retailers about the suspension of orders" for the X100VI, alongside the new Fujifilm GFX100RF and the black version of the Fujifilm X-M5.

If that's true, it means backorders for the Fujifilm X100VI may now be suspended in the US, which means not being able to join the queue of people waiting for one. It'd also mean that pre-orders for the GFX100RF, which was announced less than a month ago, may be suspended in the US before it's even got started.

The little Fujifilm X-M5 seemingly hasn't been as badly affected, with the suspension of pre-orders apparently only affecting the black version. But it's possible that stock of the silver version, which is already shipping, could also run dry. We've contacted Fujifilm for a response to these rumors and will update this story if we hear back.

The problem is seemingly that, as Fuji Rumors claims, the X100VI and X-M5 are both made in China, which the US has subjected to a 145% tariff. The GFX100RF is made in Japan, so the reasons for its apparent issues in the US are less obvious.

Something that also isn't clear is whether or not the knock-on effect could be the greater availability of these three cameras in other regions.

In the UK, for example, the Fujifilm X100VI is still largely on backorder, but it may also not be possible to divert stock to different regions due to variations in accessories and warranties.

What should you get instead?

We don't yet know how accurate these reports of Fujifilm suspending retailer orders for the X100VI in the US are. But either way, it's already very difficult to buy the camera new, with the X100VI listed as 'out of stock' on Fujifilm's store and backordered at retailers. The trade war certainly isn't going to ease that situation.

Fortunately, the X100VI isn't your only option. I've previously written about how that camera has helped raise second-hand compact camera prices due to its popularity, but that effect started to wane in early 2025 as the stock issues eased.

If you want a powerful compact camera that's genuinely pocketable (and smaller than the X100VI), then the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx (which I'd go for due to its 40mm lens) both remain good options.

We've also recently noted the availability of the Leica D-Lux 8, while other solid second-hand options include the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II and Fujifilm X-Pro 2. But my choice would be either the Fujifilm X-T30 II or X-T50 – in fact, I bought the latter when it dropped to a new record-low price recently.

Neither X-T models are as small or as desirable as the rangefinder-style X100VI, but they do come with the considerable benefit of being able to change lenses. That makes them potentially better long-term buys, and certainly superior short-term ones – given they're actually available to buy both new and used.