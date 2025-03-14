Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
Wait… a Leica that's available now, and cheaper?
Premium compact cameras are trending and increasingly harder to secure, so stock of Leica's D-Lux 8, supposedly delivered within a week, is a welcome surprise.
Meanwhile, there are still lengthy lead times for Fujifilm X100VI orders a year since its release, and finding a Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III is no tall order after it blew up on TikTok (as did its price).
And so here I am, as surprised as anyone to say that the Leica D-Lux 8 is available to buy now and that its $1,595 / £1,450 / AU$2,790 list price feels somewhat reasonable against rivals, and it's actually a bit less than the Fujifilm X100VI in the US and UK. Pick my jaw off the floor.
Leica's cheapest camera (besides the Sofort 2 instant camera) packs a 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 lens and premium design touches inspired by the Leica Q3. It's an all-round tidy and versatile compact.
However, it's only a minor update of the D-Lux 7 which precedes this decade, with somewhat dated tech when compared to the latest premium compacts like the X100VI, so should you still buy one?
Pull the trigger?
Our Leica D-Lux 8 review awarded the MFT compact 3.5 stars, so it's clearly not the best of its kind. It's dated hardware was a big factor in that score, while a tilt or vari-angle touchscreen would have been appreciated rather than the fixed one.
That said, there's not been a lot of movement in this space, meaning compact cameras with hardware several years old still hold up well today.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
So does the D-Lux 8 compete with other popular models? I reckon it outguns the PowerShot G7X Mark III in almost every way, but likewise is outdone by the Fujifilm X100VI.
The D-Lux 8 and X100VI are different premium compacts for sure – the Leica has a zoom lens and is much smaller, while the Fujifilm model packs a prime lens and larger 40MP APS-C sensor for sharper images, together with a lovely hybrid viewfinder and tilt screen.
If I was to pick one of the Leica and Fujifilm cameras it would have to be the X100VI. However, for many people the choice isn't even there because of limited availability.
For now, compact camera popularity shows no signs of dropping off. I've included retailer links to TechRadar's favorite models below. If you're unsure, bear in mind that Leica cameras tend to hold their value well, so it could be worth pulling the trigger to secure a D-Lux 8 while it's available.
You might also like
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera
I review cameras for a living, and the new Canon PowerShot V1 could be this year’s vlogging star – here’s why