Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock

Premium compact cameras are trending and increasingly harder to secure, so stock of Leica's D-Lux 8, supposedly delivered within a week, is a welcome surprise.

Meanwhile, there are still lengthy lead times for Fujifilm X100VI orders a year since its release, and finding a Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III is no tall order after it blew up on TikTok (as did its price).

And so here I am, as surprised as anyone to say that the Leica D-Lux 8 is available to buy now and that its $1,595 / £1,450 / AU$2,790 list price feels somewhat reasonable against rivals, and it's actually a bit less than the Fujifilm X100VI in the US and UK. Pick my jaw off the floor.

Leica's cheapest camera (besides the Sofort 2 instant camera) packs a 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 lens and premium design touches inspired by the Leica Q3. It's an all-round tidy and versatile compact.

However, it's only a minor update of the D-Lux 7 which precedes this decade, with somewhat dated tech when compared to the latest premium compacts like the X100VI, so should you still buy one?

The D-Lux 8 is a dinky and well-rounded red-dot compact, with snappy zoom lens and premium build quality. (Image credit: Future)

Pull the trigger?

Our Leica D-Lux 8 review awarded the MFT compact 3.5 stars, so it's clearly not the best of its kind. It's dated hardware was a big factor in that score, while a tilt or vari-angle touchscreen would have been appreciated rather than the fixed one.

That said, there's not been a lot of movement in this space, meaning compact cameras with hardware several years old still hold up well today.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So does the D-Lux 8 compete with other popular models? I reckon it outguns the PowerShot G7X Mark III in almost every way, but likewise is outdone by the Fujifilm X100VI.

The D-Lux 8 and X100VI are different premium compacts for sure – the Leica has a zoom lens and is much smaller, while the Fujifilm model packs a prime lens and larger 40MP APS-C sensor for sharper images, together with a lovely hybrid viewfinder and tilt screen.

If I was to pick one of the Leica and Fujifilm cameras it would have to be the X100VI. However, for many people the choice isn't even there because of limited availability.

For now, compact camera popularity shows no signs of dropping off. I've included retailer links to TechRadar's favorite models below. If you're unsure, bear in mind that Leica cameras tend to hold their value well, so it could be worth pulling the trigger to secure a D-Lux 8 while it's available.