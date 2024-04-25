Missed Dell's latest flash sale? I recommend these 4 laptop deals that are just as good

Dell's latest flash sale ran for just 72 hours so there wasn't much time to pick up one of the great laptop deals on offer. But don't worry if you missed out. I've just looked through the manufacturer's current batch of deals and found four laptops that are just as good (or even better) as we saw in the flash sale.

The highlight is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $429.99 (was $649.99), which is near-identical to the best laptop deal from the previous flash sale. All that's changed is a swap from Windows 11 Pro to Windows 10 Home for an extra saving of $20. We'll take that, given the difference in operating system doesn't make a huge difference overall.

You still get a powerful all-around laptop that's great value for money. It boasts an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure fast load times, boot times and excellent overall performance for everyday computing needs.

Elsewhere there are cheaper options such as this basic Dell Inspiron 15 for $279.99 (was $449.99) that's ideal for light tasks and general work, including web browsing, word processing, sending emails, and making video calls. Or, if you want a real performance powerhouse, then don't miss this Dell XPS 13 for $799 (was $1,099) that's in the clearance section so stock will be limited.

Today's 4 best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $549.99 now $429.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,299.99 now $749.99 at Dell

If display size is important for you, then you can upgrade to this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen. Components are very high-end, too, including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger overall chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Dell

A cheaper alternative for those needing a basic device is this more affordable version of the Dell Inspiron 15. It features an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM to ensure good overall performance and a reasonable 256GB SSD to give you lots of speedy storage for the price. It's the laptop deal I'd recommend if you need a straightforward device for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

While not as powerful as the one from the flash sale, this clearance Dell XPS 13 is cheaper and still boasts impressive power for the price. It comes packed with an Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative jobs. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 review, while also praising the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display and lightweight design for easy portability.

Unlike the flash sale, it's unclear how long these offers will be available so be sure to pick one up while you can as they are some of the best laptop deals available now. Before you hit that buy button, though, you should check out all the latest Dell coupon codes for ways to save even more money at the manufacturer's official store.