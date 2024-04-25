DJI Mini 4K release date confirmed: here's what to expect from DJI's cheapest-ever 4K drone

The first image of the new DJI Mini 4K drone has appeared at DJI's Amazon UK store and the DJI Amazon US store, alongside its launch date: April 29 at 6am PT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.

There's been none of the usual speculation, rumors and leaked pixelated pictures that usually precede a DJI drone launch, nor will we have to wait long to find out what this new drone for beginners is made of – without the usual fanfare I'm expecting the Mini 4K to be just a mini update, but I could be wrong.

We know a few things for certain already: the low-cost drone will be the latest entry-level model in DJI's superb range of drones, and it'll shoot 4K video. Also, the design, based on the image above, appears to be identical to DJI's current entry-level model, the Mini 2 SE, which has had a price cut since the Mini 4K went public and now costs just $269 / £249 / AU$459 from Amazon and the DJI store.

👉Checked one of the rumors. Yes, there is a tab with the DJI Mini 4K drone in DJI Fly. And it's pretty interesting 🤔 @DJIGlobal are you tell us?😁#dji #djimini4k pic.twitter.com/HLhvddmOgEApril 17, 2024

The Mini 2 SE shoots 2.7K video, and so it's easy to see one area of improvement already, knowing the Mini 4K can shoot in 4K. However, the discontinued Mini 2 already shoots 4K video, as does the Mini 3, which is the next model up and costs $379 / £349 / AU$479, and a number of DJI fans on X (formerly Twitter) think the Mini 4K is simply a refreshed, rebadged DJI Mini 2.

What the Mini 4K will become is the cheapest DJI drone available that can shoot 4K video, and that'll be enough to interest beginners looking for their first camera-equipped drone. We don't know which 4K sensor it will have – though it's likely the same 12MP 1/1.3-inch one as used in the Mini 2. If a cheaper-than-ever 4K drone isn't enough sauce already, what would truly make the Mini 4K special is if DJI has also packed in some of its latest tech from a drone like the Mini 4 Pro, which is the best drone available sub-250g, although that's unlikely.

The DJI Mini 4K is now official (Image credit: DJI)

Given the anticipated price difference, and based on what has come before, we're unlikely to get the Mini 4 Pro's smart features, such as omni-directional object sensing, which DJI has never lavished this tech on an entry-level model; and we probably won't get D-Log M color profile, because beginners don't usually want to fiddle with color-grading footage, rather the ready-to-go D-Cinelike color profile.

The Mini 4K will definitely weigh less than 250g, and I expect it to deliver a max flight time of around 30 minutes, up to 10km HD video transmission, and moderate Level 5 wind resistance given its tiny and lightweight build. We'll find out for sure on April 29 – and whatever the Mini 4K offers, it will be a welcome refresh of DJI's entry-level model.

